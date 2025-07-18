Small plane crashes in Lake Scugog: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say emergency crews are on scene after a small plane crashed in Lake Scugog near Caesarea on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 12:25 p.m.

“Multiple emergency services have responded and remain on scene at this time,” Durham police said in a social media post.

It’s not clear how many people were on the plane, or why it crashed.

There’s no word on injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come