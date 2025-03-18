Community support worker charged with allegedly defrauding victim out of over $10K in York Region

A community support worker in York Region has been charged with allegedly defrauding a victim out of over $10,000.

York police say they were contacted by a family member of the victim on Nov. 24, 2023. They alleged more than $10,000 had been withdrawn from the victim’s account between 2021 and 2023.

The victim is a vulnerable member of the community and would not have been able to complete these transactions themselves.

After a thorough investigation, a person employed to assist the victim with daily living and financial support was identified as a suspect.

Michelle Mason, 44, of Newmarket, was charged with fraud over $5,000.

An image of the suspect has been released as investigators believe there may be more alleged victims. The suspect worked for multiple organizations that help the most vulnerable members of the community.