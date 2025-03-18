‘Pissed off’ Maple Leafs punish Flames 6-2 to get back on track

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube watched an angry group walk through the door Monday morning.

Toronto was coming off a pair of tight losses to Atlantic Division rivals as part of an ugly run that had seen the club drop five of its last six games.

“They’re not very happy right now,” Berube said of his players in the hours before puck drop. “They’re upset about things and they’re pissed off.”

An opponent desperate for points in its own playoff push didn’t stand much of a chance.

Auston Matthews had two power-play goals to go along with an assist in the Leafs’ 6-2 dismantling of the Calgary Flames.

Toronto’s captain spoke following Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators about how his team had to “wrap our heads around” the level of competition down the stretch of the NHL’s regular-season schedule.

His team responded with increased urgency.

“Good attitude, good energy here in the room,” Matthews said after bagging his 25th and 26th goals of the campaign. “Our start was much better than it has been, and just the life and energy that I think all 20-plus guys brought to the rink was great.

“Positive steps in that regard.”

The 27-year-old found the back of the net for the third time in two games following a stretch of three goals across Toronto’s previous 16 contests.

“That’s your leader, right?” Berube said. “Led the way with effort, competitiveness … just work.”

The Leafs (40-24-3) sit two points back of the Florida Panthers, who beat Toronto 3-2 last week to open a four-game homestand at Scotiabank Arena, for first in the Atlantic Division with a game in hand.

“We needed this one,” said forward Max Domi, who had a goal and an assist. “Been going through the grinder a little bit.”

The Leafs finished a perfect 3-for-3 on the power play against the Flames — battling for the Western Conference’s second wild-card berth — after going a combined 0-for-4 against Florida and Ottawa. William Nylander had the other goal with the man advantage and added two assists Monday.

Toronto forward Nick Robertson, who scored his team’s third on the back of two minor penalties, said there were some pointed conversations as the team looked to bust out of its slump.

“We got emotional,” he said. “We’re just on each other about focusing on the details and focusing on (Berube’s) plan.”

Matthews harped on accountability Saturday before stepping up Monday.

“Big bounceback game,” said Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll, who made 24 saves. “Best player out there.”

The Leafs turn their attention to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday to wrap up their homestand before visiting the New York Rangers some 24 hours later. Toronto then visits the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

“This week’s gonna be a challenging one,” Matthews said. “We’ve got to enjoy this. It’s not easy to win, especially when you’re going through adversity … just try to keep this rolling.”