Man charged with murder in Toronto stabbing last October

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a stabbing in which the victim died two weeks after being injured last October.

Toronto police officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on October 15, 2024 for initial reports of a shooting.

The police service later confirmed that officers arrived at the scene and located a 65-year-old man with stab wounds.

The victim was treated and released from hospital. However, two weeks later, on Oct. 31, the victim was pronounced dead. He was identified as Ronald White of Toronto.

A post-mortem exam revealed the White had died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the stabbing.

The suspect, Sukhdeep Rana, 47, of Toronto was originally arrested and charged with several offences including aggravated assault and assault with weapon.

On March 19, the charges against Rana have since been upgraded to first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.