Salmonella outbreak linked to mini pastries that sickened 79 people is over: PHAC

An assortment of Sweet Cream brand mini pastries are shown in an undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 10:35 am.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled mini pastries that infected 79 people appears to be over.

The federal health agency says its investigation identified Sweet Cream brand mini pastries and D. Effe T. brand lemon delight and tartlet with forest fruits as the likely sources of the outbreak.

The recalled pastries resulted in 24 hospitalization and no deaths.

The agency says people got sick between late September 2024 and February 2025 with most cases reported in December 2024.

Of the 79 sickened, 43 were in Quebec, 26 in Ontario, four in British Columbia, five in Alberta and one in New Brunswick.

Those who got sick were between the ages of three and 88 with almost 60 per cent of them female.

An outbreak notice was initially issued in January stating 61 cases of salmonella were linked to the pastries imported from an Italian manufacture and served at bakeries, hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, retirement residences, and catered events.

The U.S. FDA and CDC are also investigating an outbreak of salmonella linked to the mini pastries with the same genetic strain as the cases in Canada.

