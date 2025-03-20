Tegan and Sara, Max Kerman, Fefe Dobson to speak at Toronto’s Depature Festival

TORONTO — Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara, Arkells frontman Max Kerman and pop-punk singer Fefe Dobson are set to speak at Toronto’s Departure Festival and Conference.

The musicians join previously announced speakers and guests including Bryan Adams, Dallas Green, Matty Matheson, Tia Wood, Shaggy, Jully Black and Mustafa.

The six-day conference will also feature Canadian comedian Elvira Kurt, Jamie Kennedy and Harland Williams as part of its comedy lineup.

Record producer Murda Beatz, who is best known for his work with Travis Scott and Drake, will also be in attendance.

The Departure Festival — which is a reimagination of Canadian Music Week — is an annual conference that brings members of the Canadian music and comedy industry together for conversations and workshops.

Many festival events will take place at Hotel X Toronto, near Lake Ontario, May 6 through 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press