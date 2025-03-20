Tegan and Sara, Max Kerman, Fefe Dobson to speak at Toronto’s Depature Festival

Tegan and Sara accept the humanitarian award at the Juno awards, in Halifax, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 9:41 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 9:59 am.

TORONTO — Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara, Arkells frontman Max Kerman and pop-punk singer Fefe Dobson are set to speak at Toronto’s Departure Festival and Conference.

The musicians join previously announced speakers and guests including Bryan Adams, Dallas Green, Matty Matheson, Tia Wood, Shaggy, Jully Black and Mustafa.

The six-day conference will also feature Canadian comedian Elvira Kurt, Jamie Kennedy and Harland Williams as part of its comedy lineup.

Record producer Murda Beatz, who is best known for his work with Travis Scott and Drake, will also be in attendance.

The Departure Festival — which is a reimagination of Canadian Music Week — is an annual conference that brings members of the Canadian music and comedy industry together for conversations and workshops.

Many festival events will take place at Hotel X Toronto, near Lake Ontario, May 6 through 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TSB preliminary report cites 'high rate of descent' in Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft's alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before...

2m ago

'Didn't have my glasses on': 81-year-old Order of Canada officer wins $25M Lotto Max jackpot

An 81-year-old officer of the Order of Canada, who advocated several notable causes, is celebrating his $25 million Lotto Max win with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). The OLG said...

1h ago

Mark Carney expected to call federal election on Sunday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election this Sunday. According to the Canadian Press, Carney will make the final call this weekend, with a snap election slated as early as...

1h ago

Police hunt for suspects after shocking Richmond Hill home invasion caught on video

York Regional Police officers are searching for multiple suspects after releasing video of a home invasion in Richmond Hill where the perpetrators were captured stealing the victim's vehicle and using...

2h ago

Top Stories

TSB preliminary report cites 'high rate of descent' in Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft's alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before...

2m ago

'Didn't have my glasses on': 81-year-old Order of Canada officer wins $25M Lotto Max jackpot

An 81-year-old officer of the Order of Canada, who advocated several notable causes, is celebrating his $25 million Lotto Max win with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). The OLG said...

1h ago

Mark Carney expected to call federal election on Sunday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election this Sunday. According to the Canadian Press, Carney will make the final call this weekend, with a snap election slated as early as...

1h ago

Police hunt for suspects after shocking Richmond Hill home invasion caught on video

York Regional Police officers are searching for multiple suspects after releasing video of a home invasion in Richmond Hill where the perpetrators were captured stealing the victim's vehicle and using...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Ford government cabinet remains same size and largely untouched

Premier Doug Ford named his new cabinet with many familiar faces handling key portfolios. Among the shuffling that did take place, housing and education will have new ministers at the helm. Mark McAllister provides the details.

17h ago

0:57
Global Affairs Canada confirms Canadians were executed in China

The Chinese embassy also released a statement saying the cases involving Canadian nationals were based on “solid and sufficient” evidence and stressed it has a “zero tolerance” policy on drug crimes.

17h ago

1:47
Few changes in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been officially sworn in alongside his new cabinet, with many familiar faces returning.

19h ago

4:58
Trump makes inflammatory comments about Canada in Fox News interview

The U.S. president says Canada is a tough country to deal with and has an opinion on who he'd like to see win the next Canadian federal election.

22h ago

0:34
Luxury car dealership fire put out quickly, police investigating as an arson

A spokesperson with Toronto Fire said crews were met with smoke coming from both sides of the car dealership, but the flames were quickly contained. No injuries were reported.

23h ago

More Videos