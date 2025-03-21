Hudson’s Bay heads back to court where it’s been asking for liquidation permission

The Hudson's Bay department store is seen in downtown Montreal on Monday, March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 5:01 am.

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay is expected to be back in court today, where it continues to seek permission to liquidate all of its stores as part of its creditor protection case.

Since Monday, the department store chain that holds the title of Canada’s oldest company wants Ontario Superior Court judge Peter Osborne to allow it to selloff merchandise at its 80 stores, three Saks Fifth Avenue shops and 13 Saks Off 5th locations in Canada.

The company’s lawyers have said the liquidation request was necessary because it doesn’t have the funding needed to keep the stores alive, but it will keep searching for that backing, in hopes of reversing its liquidation plans.

Some lawyers representing landlords, suppliers and employees have opposed the liquidation request because they’d lose out on payments and feel the move would give the company little room to revive itself.

Osborne asked Hudson’s Bay and its stakeholders to work out some of their disagreements, which they’ve been doing since the Monday hearing.

Hudson’s Bay has not laid out how deep discounts may be during its liquidation period and has not said when it will start. The company was originally seeking permission to begin liquidating its stores this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Liberals vow to cut GST for first-time homebuyers purchasing homes for $1M or less

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will scrap the GST for first-time homebuyers who purchase a home with a sale price at or below $1 million. Carney promised the measure during his...

11h ago

Police say man found dead on University of Toronto campus was victim of homicide

Toronto police have confirmed that a man found dead on the University of Toronto campus Thursday morning was a homicide victim. No details on the circumstances surrounding the man's death have been...

10h ago

'Everybody's scared': Hudson's Bay staff stare down possible job losses

TORONTO — Lately, Kevin Grell feels an instant heaviness settle over him when he walks through the door at Hudson's Bay's east Toronto fulfilment centre. He and the other workers at the Scarborough site...

10m ago

'It worries me': Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

2m ago

