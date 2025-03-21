Poilievre outlines plan to boost apprenticeships, training for trades workers

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference in Saguenay, Que., on March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2025 8:09 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 8:13 am.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is announcing a plan to boost training and jobs for workers in skilled trades.

In a news release this morning, Poilievre says his plan for “more boots, less suits” will expand training halls and provide direct grants and faster employment insurance for apprentices in licensed trades.

He says the goal is to deliver higher paycheques to workers and make Canada less reliant on the U.S.

The plan would offer apprenticeship grants of up to $4,000, fund training halls for skills development for up to 350,000 workers over five years and work with provinces to harmonize health and safety regulations so workers can work anywhere in Canada.

Poilievre will discuss details of his plan at a news conference in Ottawa this morning.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is widely expected to call an election on Sunday, sending Canadians to the polls as early as April 28.

Top Stories

Fire shuts down London's Heathrow Airport, disrupting travel for hundreds of thousands

LONDON (AP) — A large fire near London's Heathrow Airport knocked out power Friday to Europe’s busiest flight hub, forcing it to shut all day and disrupting global travel for hundreds of thousands...

0m ago

Hudson's Bay heads back to court where it's been asking for liquidation permission

Hudson's Bay is expected to be back in court today, where it continues to seek permission to liquidate all of its stores as part of its creditor protection case. Since Monday, the department store chain...

22m ago

A real and raw conversation with Dina Pugliese 

Live TV is often unpredictable, but at least the team behind the scenes is ready. However, this week, the ultimate surprise was pulled off — morning show legend, Dina Pugliese, shocked everyone by announcing...

Big Story Podcast

59m ago

'It worries me': Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

3h ago

