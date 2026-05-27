OPP say school bus driver charged with stunt driving after speeding with kids on board

Provincial police say a woman in a community north of Orangeville has been charged with stunt driving after she allegedly drove a school bus at 100 kilometres per hour in a 50-kilometre zone with children on board.

Police say officers were in the area of County Road 17 and Prince of Wales Road in Mulmur, Ont., when they saw a school bus speeding around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They say officers pulled over the bus and spoke with the 56-year-old female driver, noting that children were on board at the time.

Police say the woman, who is from Beeton, Ont., has been charged with stunt driving, speeding 50 kilometres per hour over the posted limit and failing to surrender her licence.

Police say there was a fatal two-vehicle crash at the same intersection just over five weeks ago.

They’re reminding the public of the importance of responsible driving, especially when transporting children.