Alberta man charged in fatal shooting of father of two in Waterdown

A man from Alberta is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting homicide of a father of two that occurred in Waterdown earlier this month.

Hamilton police shared details of the investigation on Friday, stating that authorities received a call from the victim’s friend to provide a wellness check on the home in the area of Dundas Street East and Spring Creek Drive on the night of March 6.

Police said the male victim was found fatally shot inside the residence, with authorities noting that he was killed days before on March 3. The man was later identified as 55-year-old Dirk Nyhuis, who often went by Jeff.

Homicide detectives said 40-year-old Cory Mahoney of Alberta was arrested in Calgary in connection with the Waterdown shooting. Mahoney is facing a second-degree murder charge in Nyhuis’ death, police said.

Authorities claimed the victim and accused had mutual friends and knew each other and that Mahoney was invited to the home on March 3.

The motive is unknown, but investigators indicated that the accused was in Ontario for a few days when the fatal shooting occurred.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.