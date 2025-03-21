Alberta man charged in fatal shooting of father of two in Waterdown

Police said the male victim was found fatally shot inside the residence, with authorities noting that he was killed days before on March 3. The man was later identified as 55-year-old Dirk Nyhuis, who often went by Jeff. Photo: Hamilton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 21, 2025 11:55 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 12:12 pm.

A man from Alberta is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting homicide of a father of two that occurred in Waterdown earlier this month.

Hamilton police shared details of the investigation on Friday, stating that authorities received a call from the victim’s friend to provide a wellness check on the home in the area of Dundas Street East and Spring Creek Drive on the night of March 6.

Police said the male victim was found fatally shot inside the residence, with authorities noting that he was killed days before on March 3. The man was later identified as 55-year-old Dirk Nyhuis, who often went by Jeff.

Homicide detectives said 40-year-old Cory Mahoney of Alberta was arrested in Calgary in connection with the Waterdown shooting. Mahoney is facing a second-degree murder charge in Nyhuis’ death, police said.

Authorities claimed the victim and accused had mutual friends and knew each other and that Mahoney was invited to the home on March 3.

The motive is unknown, but investigators indicated that the accused was in Ontario for a few days when the fatal shooting occurred.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay hopes to save six stores, begin liquidation process Monday

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, Hudson's Bay says it has found a way to keep a half-dozen stores open — for now. Canada's oldest company was in court Monday to seek permission from...

17m ago

Man, woman charged in Taylor Swift concert ticket scam that cost victims $140K

A man and woman from Burlington are facing more charges for allegedly selling fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets for her shows in Toronto, resulting in police investigating more than 50 incidents...

2m ago

Heathrow says some flights resuming after a fire cut power to Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow Airport said it planned to resume some flights Friday after a large fire at an electrical substation knocked out power to Europe’s busiest flight hub and disrupted global travel for hundreds...

21m ago

Market in Moss Park helps residents access affordable food

One innovative market in Moss Park is helping residents eat well and affordably through its unique market model. Moss Park is lined with shelters, social services and social housing. The City of Toronto’s...

1h ago

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay hopes to save six stores, begin liquidation process Monday

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, Hudson's Bay says it has found a way to keep a half-dozen stores open — for now. Canada's oldest company was in court Monday to seek permission from...

17m ago

Man, woman charged in Taylor Swift concert ticket scam that cost victims $140K

A man and woman from Burlington are facing more charges for allegedly selling fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets for her shows in Toronto, resulting in police investigating more than 50 incidents...

2m ago

Heathrow says some flights resuming after a fire cut power to Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow Airport said it planned to resume some flights Friday after a large fire at an electrical substation knocked out power to Europe’s busiest flight hub and disrupted global travel for hundreds...

21m ago

Market in Moss Park helps residents access affordable food

One innovative market in Moss Park is helping residents eat well and affordably through its unique market model. Moss Park is lined with shelters, social services and social housing. The City of Toronto’s...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Tesla dealership vandalized in Hamilton

Hamilton police reported that more than 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. As Jazan Grewal reports, investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and no suspect information has been released so far.

31m ago

1:21
Police investigating homicide on University of Toronto campus

Toronto Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the University of Toronto’s campus Thursday morning. Brandon Choghri has the details as the investigation continues.

18h ago

1:04
Police investigate after body found on U of T campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning.

21h ago

2:03
PM Carney skates with Edmonton Oilers

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney skated with the Edmonton Oilers during a morning practice. Carney called the experience "awesome".

23h ago

0:40
ON CAM: Brazen home invasion in Richmond Hill

Officers learned that three masked suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded car keys. Police said the victim complied, and a suspect entered the vehicle parked in the garage.
More Videos