Liberals to expand eligibility for dental care program

OTTAWA — The federal health minister says that as of May, all eligible Canadians will be able to apply for the federal dental care program.

The program was launched initially for seniors in December 2023 and has been expanded in phases to cover children and people with disabilities.

In May, the program will open to other Canadians who have household incomes of less than $90,000 and don’t have private insurance.

The government says coverage will start as early as June 1.

“Access to affordable dental care is vital for Canadians to enable better health outcomes, reduce barriers to care and alleviate pressure on our health care system,” said Minister of Health Kamal Khera. “This next step is only possible because of the continued support and participation of oral health providers across the country.”

The Canadian Dental Hygienists Association (CDHA) say expansion of the program will also help ease the burden on the health care system by reducing the need for emergency department and physician visits for urgent dental care.

“The broader issues of access to oral health care and the financial burden of oral diseases and conditions on the health care system must be addressed,” states CDHA president Alexandra Sheppard. “As primary care providers, dental hygienists treat oral diseases and offer preventive therapies. They see first-hand the direct, positive impact of investments in oral health care by the federal government.”

The announcement comes a day before Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election.

The federal Conservatives have not said whether they would keep funding the program, which was the product of a supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP.