Man charged after chair thrown off 12th floor balcony

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a chair was thrown off a 12th-floor balcony in the Entertainment District.

Investigators say they were called to the Front Street and John Street area around 12:30 p.m. on March 20 following reports an object was thrown off a balcony, nearly striking three people who were walking on the sidewalk.

Police say no one was physically injured.

Josh Panag of Brantford has been charged with mischief endangering life, common nuisance and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and any additional witnesses are asked to contact them.

The incident brought back memories of the infamous ‘Chair Girl’ video from 2019 in which a 19-year-old made headlines tossing a chair from a 45th-storey balcony of a waterfront Toronto condo which crashed near a woman with a child in a stroller and narrowly missed hitting cars on the highway below. Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life and was sentenced to two years probation, fined $2,000 and ordered to do 150 hours of community service.