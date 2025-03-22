Man charged after chair thrown off 12th floor balcony

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 22, 2025 10:37 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2025 10:46 am.

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a chair was thrown off a 12th-floor balcony in the Entertainment District.

Investigators say they were called to the Front Street and John Street area around 12:30 p.m. on March 20 following reports an object was thrown off a balcony, nearly striking three people who were walking on the sidewalk.

Police say no one was physically injured.

Josh Panag of Brantford has been charged with mischief endangering life, common nuisance and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and any additional witnesses are asked to contact them.

The incident brought back memories of the infamous ‘Chair Girl’ video from 2019 in which a 19-year-old made headlines tossing a chair from a 45th-storey balcony of a waterfront Toronto condo which crashed near a woman with a child in a stroller and narrowly missed hitting cars on the highway below. Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life and was sentenced to two years probation, fined $2,000 and ordered to do 150 hours of community service.

Top Stories

Canada updates travel advisory for U.S., noting need to register on long stays

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for those heading south of the border, noting the U.S. requires that visitors register if staying more than 30 days. The updated advisory says...

1h ago

Ontario mattress maker considers U.S. move amid tariff uncertainty

An Ontario mattress manufacturer is considering moving its operations to the United States, as fears of a Canada-U.S. trade dispute grow. Pioneer & Legend Canada, a Chinese Canadian-owned company...

1h ago

Liberals to expand eligibility for dental care program

OTTAWA — The federal health minister says that as of May, all eligible Canadians will be able to apply for the federal dental care program. The program was launched initially for seniors in December...

40m ago

Heathrow reopens and chaos eases. But critics say the airport's shutdown exposes UK vulnerability

LONDON (AP) — London Heathrow Airport said it was “fully operational” on Saturday, after an almost daylong closure sparked by an electrical substation fire. But thousands of passengers remained stuck,...

2h ago

