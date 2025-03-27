Moe backs Alberta Premier Smith’s controversial U.S. advocacy efforts

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s efforts to defuse an escalating trade war with the United States should be commended.

Moe’s comment comes as Smith heads to Florida for an event at an undisclosed location with a far-right U.S. influencer who has mocked Canada as a “silly country” and spoken about it being annexed as the 51st state.

Amid continued tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Moe says Smith is one of Canada’s strongest advocates.

He says he commends Smith and all premiers for doing their best to advocate and educate Americans on how integrated both countries’ economies are “despite the rhetoric.”

Smith gave a passionate speech in the house Wednesday denouncing those who would accuse her of treason, saying she’s being unjustly criticized for trying to convince American decision-makers to abandon the tariffs.

Alberta’s Opposition NDP has called for weeks on the United Conservative premier to cancel her appearance in Florida, saying Smith is using taxpayer money to fundraise for an extremist, Islamophobic organization that denies the history of American slavery.

With files from Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press