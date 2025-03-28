Canada’s most wanted: Quebec street gang leader arrested in Rome hideout

Maxime Langlois, director of the Bolo program speaks at a press conference to release the latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. An image of Dave (Pik) Turmel is at the right. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2025 2:16 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2025 5:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been arrested in Italy after more than 600 days at large and now faces extradition to stand trial, Quebec City police said Friday.

Dave (Pik) Turmel, alleged by police to be the head of the Quebec street gang Blood Family Mafia, was arrested in Rome early Thursday after Quebec City police tipped off local authorities about his presence in the Italian capital.

“He was the most wanted in Canada — not just Quebec — but in Canada, so for us, it’s a source of great pride,” Quebec City police Chief Denis Turcotte told a news conference outside police headquarters on Friday afternoon.

In a news release, Italian authorities provided further details about the arrest, which occurred after police officers burst into a vacation home where Turmel was staying in the middle of the night. He barricaded himself but eventually surrendered, handing officers a fake passport, Italian police said. They said they seized drugs, several SIM cards and a diary containing accounting figures in French and Arabic.

The Bolo program, operated by a Canadian charity in partnership with the country’s police forces, had listed the 28-year-old Turmel as its No. 1 most wanted criminal. On Friday, the word “arrested” was printed across his mug shot on the website.

Turmel is accused of forming an alliance with independent drug dealers leading a bloody turf war in Quebec City and the eastern part of the province against the Hells Angels. The conflict escalated throughout 2022 as independent dealers sought to circumvent biker gang control over the illegal drug supply.

Police say the war included torture, amputations and killings. Some of the assaults were allegedly broadcast on social media.

An arrest warrant for Turmel was issued in July 2023 following a police operation stemming from an investigation that started in 2019 into drug trafficking-linked violence.

Police believe Turmel fled to Europe and travelled to several countries over his more than 20 months evading police.

In December, authorities announced a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Turmel. Turcotte said his police force provided information to allow Italian police to make the arrest in a Rome suburb.

The next step will be to have him returned to Quebec to stand trial. Turcotte said police in Italy will see if there’s any reason to charge him in that country, but otherwise he will be repatriated as soon as possible.

Italian police said Turmel is jailed in Rome’s Regina Coeli prison while awaiting extradition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Blue Jays admit mistake after fan removed for wearing 'Canada Is Not For Sale' hat

The Toronto Blue Jays say staff "made a mistake" when a fan was asked to leave Thursday's home opener for wearing a "Canada Is Not For Sale" hat. Dan Begley, a lifelong Blue Jays fan, had been eagerly...

1h ago

Tenants in Golden Equity-managed building in Scarborough say conditions are 'inhumane'

It's been five years since Heather Clark and her three children were able to move out of a shelter and into a rental apartment building on Markham Road in Scarborough, managed by Golden Equity properties....

26m ago

Ontario judge grants injunction to keep consumption sites open for now

An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to keep 10 supervised consumption sites open while he considers a Charter challenge of a new provincial law that bans the sites from operating within 200 metres...

3h ago

Carney says Trump respected Canada in phone call about launching new economic talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney said U.S. President Donald Trump respected Canada's sovereignty in their first phone call on Friday where the two leaders agreed to begin negotiations on a new economic and security...

22m ago

