More support for plan to combat Islamophobia to get Muslim votes

An imam and Muslim community leader is adding his voice to the growing concern for a plan to deal with Islamophobia in the ongoing federal election campaign.

By Ziad Arab-Oagley, OMNI News

Posted March 28, 2025 3:29 pm.

An imam and Muslim community leader in London, Ont., is adding his voice to the growing concern for a plan to deal with Islamophobia in the federal election campaign.

In an interview with OMNI news, Sheikh Abd Alfatah Twakkal stressed the attention politicians need to give to Muslims’ safety and well-being.

Over 100 Muslim organizations have signed a joint statement on the federal election to “vote with a conscience grounded in justice, human dignity, and a commitment to the betterment of society for all”.

Twakkal explains that the joint statement has three key points: standing for justice and human rights, rejecting complicity in oppression, and addressing local issues that affect all Canadians.

“Mosques should not allow politicians and parties to visit and speak to community members unless they agree to those three key points which stress the safety and well-being of Muslims,” he said.  

Twakkal stressed that visiting politicians should have a “strict stance” when it comes to Muslims’ rights, and that they should not agree “to oppressing Muslim voices” when it comes to their issues at home and abroad, including in Gaza.

The joint statement comes after the National Council of Canadian Muslims called on federal leaders earlier this week for a plan to deal with Islamophobia in exchange for Muslim votes. The NCCM made the call in a press conference on Monday, two days after a woman’s hijab was almost set on fire in a public library in Ajax, Ont.

“Every party should approach Canadians with a detailed plan on how they will deal with Islamophobia and hate, to combat the deadly reality that we almost saw right here this past Saturday,” said Omar Khamissa, the NCCM’s chief operating officer.

Khamissa said on Monday that Muslims had “the Quebec City mosque (attack), we’ve had the IMO (attack), we’ve had (the) London (attack). These are safe places. Quebec City Mosque happened at a mosque. London happened on the street. Here, it happened at a library. Those things that come out are supposed to make our communities safer.”

Last month, the NCCM issued guidelines for mosques on federal politicians who want to speak on their premises.

​According to data published by Statistics Canada this week, police-reported hate crimes against Arab and West Asian populations increased by 52 per cent in 2023, rising from 172 incidents in 2022 to 262 incidents in 2023.

Blue Jays admit mistake after fan removed for wearing 'Canada Is Not For Sale' hat

The Toronto Blue Jays say staff "made a mistake" when a fan was asked to leave Thursday's home opener for wearing a "Canada Is Not For Sale" hat. Dan Begley, a lifelong Blue Jays fan, had been eagerly...

1h ago

Tenants in Golden Equity-managed building in Scarborough say conditions are 'inhumane'

It's been five years since Heather Clark and her three children were able to move out of a shelter and into a rental apartment building on Markham Road in Scarborough, managed by Golden Equity properties....

28m ago

Ontario judge grants injunction to keep consumption sites open for now

An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to keep 10 supervised consumption sites open while he considers a Charter challenge of a new provincial law that bans the sites from operating within 200 metres...

3h ago

Carney says Trump respected Canada in phone call about launching new economic talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney said U.S. President Donald Trump respected Canada's sovereignty in their first phone call on Friday where the two leaders agreed to begin negotiations on a new economic and security...

24m ago

Blue Jays admit mistake after fan removed for wearing 'Canada Is Not For Sale' hat

The Toronto Blue Jays say staff "made a mistake" when a fan was asked to leave Thursday's home opener for wearing a "Canada Is Not For Sale" hat. Dan Begley, a lifelong Blue Jays fan, had been eagerly...

1h ago

Tenants in Golden Equity-managed building in Scarborough say conditions are 'inhumane'

It's been five years since Heather Clark and her three children were able to move out of a shelter and into a rental apartment building on Markham Road in Scarborough, managed by Golden Equity properties....

28m ago

Ontario judge grants injunction to keep consumption sites open for now

An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to keep 10 supervised consumption sites open while he considers a Charter challenge of a new provincial law that bans the sites from operating within 200 metres...

3h ago

Carney says Trump respected Canada in phone call about launching new economic talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney said U.S. President Donald Trump respected Canada's sovereignty in their first phone call on Friday where the two leaders agreed to begin negotiations on a new economic and security...

24m ago

3:14
Freezing rain threat this weekend across GTHA

Toronto remains under a special weather statement with rain and the widespread risk of freezing rain Saturday afternoon and evening across much of GTHA.

3h ago

3:05
Torontonians react to city council's 24% pay hike

City councillors have voted in favour of giving themselves a 24% pay hike. Shauna Hunt with reaction from taxpayers and why one expert believes it's a fair deal.

3h ago

1:26
Trump describes 'very good' conversation with Prime Minister Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a very positive conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump added that he believes things will work out "very well" for Canada following the phone call.

8h ago

3:57
Carney, Trump participate in 'extremely productive' phone call

Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in his first phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. As Alan Carter reports, Trump describes the call as 'extremely productive' and the two leaders will speak again if Carney wins April's federal election.

5h ago

2:34
Crown drops 3 more charges against members of 'Indigo 11' accused of vandalizing Indigo bookstore

After a long legal battle, the crown has dropped 3 more charges against the group accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in November 2023. As Jazan Grewal reports, 7 out of the 11 people have now had their charges dropped.

22h ago

