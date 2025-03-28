More support for plan to combat Islamophobia to get Muslim votes

An imam and Muslim community leader in London, Ont., is adding his voice to the growing concern for a plan to deal with Islamophobia in the federal election campaign.

In an interview with OMNI news, Sheikh Abd Alfatah Twakkal stressed the attention politicians need to give to Muslims’ safety and well-being.

Over 100 Muslim organizations have signed a joint statement on the federal election to “vote with a conscience grounded in justice, human dignity, and a commitment to the betterment of society for all”.

Twakkal explains that the joint statement has three key points: standing for justice and human rights, rejecting complicity in oppression, and addressing local issues that affect all Canadians.

“Mosques should not allow politicians and parties to visit and speak to community members unless they agree to those three key points which stress the safety and well-being of Muslims,” he said.

Twakkal stressed that visiting politicians should have a “strict stance” when it comes to Muslims’ rights, and that they should not agree “to oppressing Muslim voices” when it comes to their issues at home and abroad, including in Gaza.

The joint statement comes after the National Council of Canadian Muslims called on federal leaders earlier this week for a plan to deal with Islamophobia in exchange for Muslim votes. The NCCM made the call in a press conference on Monday, two days after a woman’s hijab was almost set on fire in a public library in Ajax, Ont.

“Every party should approach Canadians with a detailed plan on how they will deal with Islamophobia and hate, to combat the deadly reality that we almost saw right here this past Saturday,” said Omar Khamissa, the NCCM’s chief operating officer.

Khamissa said on Monday that Muslims had “the Quebec City mosque (attack), we’ve had the IMO (attack), we’ve had (the) London (attack). These are safe places. Quebec City Mosque happened at a mosque. London happened on the street. Here, it happened at a library. Those things that come out are supposed to make our communities safer.”

Last month, the NCCM issued guidelines for mosques on federal politicians who want to speak on their premises.

​According to data published by Statistics Canada this week, police-reported hate crimes against Arab and West Asian populations increased by 52 per cent in 2023, rising from 172 incidents in 2022 to 262 incidents in 2023.