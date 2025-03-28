Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow headed to Washington, D.C. on Friday to discuss tariffs at a trilateral trade summit with big city mayors from Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Before the meetings, Chow made two television appearances on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CNN News Central where she flexed her nationalistic pride and promised to fight back against American economic aggression.

“Now the angry phase is coming,” Chow told TV host Joe Scarborough. “We’re not going to buy any American goods anymore.”

“It’s going to hurt both sides, but we have to defend ourselves,” she added.

I was up early in D.C. to speak directly to Americans.



Tariffs don’t make sense for folks on either side of the border. They raise the cost of groceries, gas, cars, homes and more. pic.twitter.com/pgTvbCkjnm — Mayor Olivia Chow ???????? (@MayorOliviaChow) March 28, 2025

Chow’s comments come on the heels of Trump’s latest tariff announcement, in which he plans to impose a 25 per cent tax on cars and auto parts that are made outside the U.S. That’s on top of previously announced tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Earlier this week, Toronto city council unanimously agreed to adopt a new procurement policy that will “prioritize Canadian suppliers” and exclude “U.S. suppliers from City contracts under certain thresholds.”

“Toronto is the fourth-largest city in North America. We have a budget that’s $79 billion,” Chow explained. “The feeling that I’m getting from Torontonians is that we’re hurt. We’re going to fight back. We’re going to really be more resilient.”

“We are feeling very united right now, and we’re going to rely on ourselves. We’re going to make our own things, buy our own goods, and once you establish that, we feel well, we don’t need to depend on America anymore,” she added.

I'm in Washington to join mayors from across Canada, the United States, and Mexico to discuss the impact of U.S. tariffs on workers, businesses and families.



Working together is the best path to push back against tariffs and build more economic resilience here in Toronto and… pic.twitter.com/bmE1Qw5Da5 — Mayor Olivia Chow ???????? (@MayorOliviaChow) March 28, 2025

When asked if Canada-U.S. relations could be repaired, Chow expressed uncertainty.

“I can’t really tell, that’s what’s a bit scary about it,” she explained. “In terms of government-to-government, is there going to be that trust anymore? I’m not sure. It depends on what happens in these four years.”

Chow is expected to hold a press conference in Washington on Friday afternoon following the trade summit.