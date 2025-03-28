Canada, U.S. to negotiate new economic, security relationship after election: Carney

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2025 11:09 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2025 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the U.S. will begin comprehensive negotiations for a “new economic and security relationship” immediately after the Canadian election.

But Carney also told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call this morning that Canada will be implementing new retaliatory tariffs to protect the Canadian economy and workers next week after Trump imposes his promised round of reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

The call was the first between the two leaders since Carney was sworn in on March 9.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Carney calls the call “constructive” while Trump’s own statement posted on Truth Social calls the discussion “extremely productive.”

Trump said he and the prime minister agreed on many things and would be meeting with Carney immediately after the election to “work on elements of politics, business, and all other factors.”

However Carney says he will be working hard during the election to “earn the right to represent Canada” in the discussions the two countries will have following the vote on April 28.

Trump’s statement appeared to be a shift in tone from his statements on Canada in recent months in which he repeatedly threatened Canada’s sovereignty, insisted Canada would be better off as a U.S. state and referred to former prime minister Justin Trudeau as a “governor.”

In his statement Friday Trump referred to Carney as Canada’s prime minister.

Carney’s office said before the official discussions begin, Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc would “intensify” conversations with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on concerns during the election.

Carney is scheduled to speak to the media this afternoon, following a virtual meeting with Canada’s premiers.

Carney said earlier this week that Trump’s team had reached out to set up the call after the president signed a new order to impose import tariffs on the auto sector.

The Liberal leader has been pulled away from campaigning this week to discuss Trump’s tariffs, and was meeting virtually midday with Canada’s premiers.

Lutnick has said the auto tariffs won’t include Canadian-made vehicles with 50 per cent or more American parts.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet welcomed Trump saying it was a productive call, but said he wants clarity on issues affecting Quebec in trade disputes, including supply management, softwood lumber, culture and aluminum.

Blanchet also asked on the platform X whether the call means Trump will postpone the tariffs he has planned for April 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

