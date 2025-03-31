Russian authorities move to lift the terrorist designation for the Taliban

FILE - Acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, speaks during the funeral prayers of Khalil Haqqani, the minister for refugees and repatriation, during his funeral procession in eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Saifullah Zahir, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 31, 2025 10:47 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2025 1:41 pm.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Supreme Court on Monday said it received a petition from the prosecutor general’s office to lift a ban on Afghanistan’s Taliban, who were outlawed two decades ago as a terrorist group.

The court said in a statement it would hold a hearing on the petition, submitted by Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, on April 17. Russia last year adopted a law stipulating that the official terrorist designation of an organization could be suspended by a court.

The Taliban were put on Russia’s list of terrorist organizations in 2003. Any contact with such groups is punishable under Russian law.

At the same time, Taliban delegations have attended various forums hosted by Moscow. Russian officials have shrugged off questions about the seeming contradiction by emphasizing the need to engage the Taliban to help stabilize Afghanistan, which the group rules.

The former Soviet Union fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with Moscow withdrawing its troops in 1989. Since then, Moscow has made a diplomatic comeback as a power broker, hosting talks on Afghanistan involving senior representatives of the Taliban and neighboring nations.

There is a deepening divide in the international community on how to deal with the Taliban, who have been in power for three years and face no real opposition. Afghanistan’s rulers have pursued bilateral ties with major regional powers.

In recent years, the Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have removed the Taliban from their lists of terror groups.

There are U.N. sanctions on the Taliban.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto woman with life-altering illness fighting to get treatment abroad

For more than two decades 64-year-old Anne Smith, a mother of four, says she’s been suffering. “I can't have a proper life like everybody else. I can't even go to the bathroom on my own," Smith...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'Completely unacceptable': Auditor general pinpoints flaws at two Ontario ministries

Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence delivered a damning assessment of two provincial ministries on Monday and criticized the Ford government for ineffective processes, underfunded services and a lack...

1h ago

9 Ontario supervised consumption sites to close despite injunction, minister says

The Ontario provincial government says nine supervised consumption sites will close Tuesday as planned, despite a recent court injunction allowing them to remain open temporarily. The office of Health...

58m ago

Doug Ford aide-turned Greenbelt lobbyist broke rules, ethics watchdog says

Ontario's integrity commissioner has found that a lobbyist who used to work for Premier Doug Ford failed to comply with some rules while asking for a client's land to be removed from the Greenbelt. The...

1h ago

