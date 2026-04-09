Hamilton police say a volatile neighbour dispute in the city’s east end led to the seizure of a loaded, sawed‑off shotgun and the arrest of a man last week.

Officers were called around 7:15 a.m. on April 3 to a residence on Cannon Street near Ottawa Street after reports of two neighbours fighting and causing property damage. When police arrived, both individuals had already left the scene.

Police say officers quickly gathered information suggesting one of the men involved might be carrying a firearm. When officers attempted to speak with him, the man was uncooperative, according to police. A brief struggle followed before he was taken into custody.

He was arrested for uttering threats to cause death and mischief related to property damage.

During a search of the man’s belongings following the arrest, officers found a loaded, sawed‑off shotgun concealed in a bag. Police say the weapon is prohibited under Canadian law. The man is now facing an additional charge of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the Division 20 Staff Sergeant.