Police investigating fire at GFL yard in Toronto’s east end as suspicious

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson at a GFL Environmental hauling yard near Cherry Beach.

Fire crews responded to the site on Unwin Avenue near Cherry Street around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

There have a number of incidents at GFL yards in recent months.

In March, there were two shootings in less than a week at a site near Weston Road and Finch Avenue West. Back in February, there was also a fire at a GFL yard in Etobicoke.

Police have not said if these incidents are connected.