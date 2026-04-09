Police investigating fire at GFL yard in Toronto’s east end as suspicious
Posted April 9, 2026 7:27 am.
Last Updated April 9, 2026 7:31 am.
Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson at a GFL Environmental hauling yard near Cherry Beach.
Fire crews responded to the site on Unwin Avenue near Cherry Street around 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Officials say the fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported.
There have a number of incidents at GFL yards in recent months.
In March, there were two shootings in less than a week at a site near Weston Road and Finch Avenue West. Back in February, there was also a fire at a GFL yard in Etobicoke.
Police have not said if these incidents are connected.