Mark Carney suspending campaign to hold meetings on Trump tariffs

Liberal Leader Mark Carney at an election campaign stop in Winnipeg April 1, 2025. (Mike Sudoma, CityNews) Mike Sudoma Photo

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2025 7:06 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 7:23 pm.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is pausing his federal election campaign and returning to Ottawa for meetings ahead of Wednesday’s announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on tariffs.

Trump is expected to hit multiple countries with “reciprocal” tariffs.

Carney’s campaign says no details about the meetings are available.

Carney has said Canadians are facing the “biggest crisis of our lifetimes” as Trump tries to reshape the U.S. economy and weaken Canada.

Along with the expected “reciprocal tariffs,” it’s not clear if a temporary pause on separate economywide duties on Canada and Mexico will end tomorrow.

Trump said in early March that the pause would last until April 2.

Top Stories

Rainfall warning issued for southern Ontario, some areas under freezing rain warning as well

As many areas north and east of Toronto continue to clean up from an ice storm that knocked out power to over 400,000 customers, rainfall and freezing rain warnings have been issued for large parts of...

3h ago

1 dead in Brampton shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon, police say. Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the parking lot of a plaza at Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive, near...

2h ago

Trump to unveil latest tariff plans at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lay out his plans to realign global trade through "reciprocal" tariffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden. A news release from the White House...

6h ago

Toronto hires Critter Gitter, Coyote Watch Canada for 'specialized aversion activities' in Liberty Village, Fort York

The City of Toronto has hired non-profit organization Coyote Watch Canada and a company called Critter Gitter to assist with the ongoing problems with coyote encounters in the areas of Liberty Village...

2h ago

