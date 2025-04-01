Mark Carney suspending campaign to hold meetings on Trump tariffs

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is pausing his federal election campaign and returning to Ottawa for meetings ahead of Wednesday’s announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on tariffs.

Trump is expected to hit multiple countries with “reciprocal” tariffs.

Carney’s campaign says no details about the meetings are available.

Carney has said Canadians are facing the “biggest crisis of our lifetimes” as Trump tries to reshape the U.S. economy and weaken Canada.

Along with the expected “reciprocal tariffs,” it’s not clear if a temporary pause on separate economywide duties on Canada and Mexico will end tomorrow.

Trump said in early March that the pause would last until April 2.