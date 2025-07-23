CICC takes action against bad actors in immigration industry

Immigration agents across Canada are facing increasing scrutiny, with multiple suspensions, restrictions, and even revocations of their licenses after being found guilty of professional misconduct.

The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC) has ramped up tribunal actions in recent months, holding immigration consultants accountable for their wrongdoings.

Indian Origin immigration consultants have come under the spotlight as Canada remains a top destination for people from South Asian countries, particularly India. The influx of international students and temporary workers who are nearing ineligibility for permanent residency or an extension of their stay has made them more vulnerable to unethical agents.

Recent tribunal actions reflect the ongoing issue of misconduct within the industry. Some notable cases include:

Rajesh Randev, owner of Get Visa Immigration Inc. in Vancouver, had his license revoked in May 2025 following a tribunal decision.

Joginder Singh Kang and Harinder Kaur Kang of Chandigarh Immigration Services Inc. in Delta, B.C., were found guilty of professional misconduct by the College’s Discipline Committee. After multiple complaints Joginder Kang’s license was permanently revoked while Harinder Kang is facing restrictions.

Mala L. N. Sharma-Singh of Sharma-Singh Immigration Inc., based in Ramara, Ontario, had her license suspended on an interim basis in June 2025.

Rishi Kumar Mittal, associated with Global Hire Placement Services Inc. and CanPR Technologies in Edmonton, Alberta, had his license temporarily restricted.

Details of the tribunal actions on all the agents across the country can be found here.

According to Neera Agnihotri, founding director of the nonprofit One Voice Canada, which advocates for vulnerable migrants, the prevalence of such exploitation is an ongoing concern.

Agnihotri, a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC) herself, has seen firsthand the damaging effects of bad actors on immigrants.

“Many consultants continue to work even after facing revocations, exploiting loopholes in the system by using family members’ or friends’ licenses, or hiring someone who has license” she explains.

One of the most common forms of fraud, Agnihotri notes, is related to Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIA). Immigration agents frequently charge hefty amount of money to extend clients’ statuses in Canada, capitalizing on their vulnerability.

“I had one client tell me that other agents took the cream, and they were left with raw milk,” she recalls.

Agnihotri emphasizes the importance of maintaining professional integrity in this field.

“Once your reputation is gone, everything is gone. Money should never be the focus for an immigration agent,” she says. “This business is about people’s lives and their futures. Clients come to us with trust and hope.”

Despite the challenges, Agnihotri remains hopeful about the changes taking place in the industry. “The penalties are getting stricter, and the system is becoming more accountable. It’s a step in the right direction,” she says.

She also links the increase in exploitation to the current immigration policies in Canada, which have become more stringent in recent years. As immigration pathways become more difficult to navigate, the demand for services from agents—both legitimate and fraudulent—has risen.

Considering these concerns, Agnihotri urges clients to exercise caution when selecting immigration consultants. “If someone promises to get the job done at any cost, don’t believe them,” she warns.

In response to the rising concerns about exploitation in the immigration industry, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has strengthened its stance. In a statement shared with OMNI news, the department reiterated its commitment to upholding the integrity of Canada’s immigration programs and protecting prospective newcomers from fraudulent actors.

“IRCC is dedicated to safeguarding applicants against those who seek to take advantage of them,” the statement reads. “We encourage applicants to use official government channels for information on our programs, to avoid becoming victims of fraud.”

The IRCC also offers resources on how to detect, prevent, and report fraud through its website.

Furthermore, CICC has also taken steps to improve accountability within the industry. A statement released to OMNI News highlights the importance of using the Public Register to verify the status of an immigration consultant.

Agnihotri believes the penalties and improvements in the process will help speed up accountability. “The complaint process is getting faster. Complaints are being processed much quicker now,” she says, encouraging anyone facing issues with their immigration agents to come forward.

When asked about advice for individuals seeking to secure their stay in Canada, Agnihotri offers a cautious approach: “If it’s not working at the moment, don’t believe promises of quick fixes. It’s likely too good to be true. If you’re in a vulnerable situation, don’t just throw money at someone claiming they can solve your problem. Be resourceful. Research your options yourself.”

She stresses the importance of staying within the legal framework and not falling for promises of shortcuts. “Don’t jeopardize your future by falling into the hands of someone who’s only looking to profit from your desperation,” she says.