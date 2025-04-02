Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?



Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect on Wednesday morning ahead of President Donald Trump’s ominous Liberation Day announcement on sweeping new tariffs.

Ford suggested that Carney told him a zero-tariff situation was possible if Trump agreed to drop all tariffs.

Ford made the revelation while appearing on CNBC this morning.

“I had a conversation with the Prime Minister this morning, and I can tell you one thing, if he [Trump] dropped all the tariffs, we’d have zero tariffs,” Ford said.

CNBC host Andrew Ross responded by saying a no tariff situation “is exactly what President Trump wants” and suggested Canada make the first move.

“But right now he’s doing tariffs on the vehicles,” Ford responded, making it clear that Trump should be the first one to act.

Ford also appeared on CNN Wednesday to respond to the looming tariff threats from President Trump, saying a trade war with Canada would “hurt American families.”

“These tariffs are nothing but an attack on Americans and he, President Trump, calls it Liberation Day, I call it Termination Day, because a lot of people are going to be terminated from their jobs,” Ford said.

Barring a zero tariff deal, Ford stressed that Canada would strike back.

“If you go after Canada we have no choice but to retaliate,” he said, adding that Canadians are “ready to sacrifice” to endure a possible period of financial hardship.

It’s a hardship that would go both ways, Ford noted.

“They (Americans) are gonna get hit hard.”

“President Trump ran on reducing inflation and creating more jobs, (this is) the total opposite. Consumer confidence is down, investment is stalled, inflation is happening, the markets are tumbling.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, suggested Wednesday that Trump remains flexible should a trading partner seek to strike a deal.

“The president is always up to make a phone call,” she said. “Always up for a good negotiation, but he is very much focused on fixing the wrongs of the past and ensuring that American workers have a fair shake.”