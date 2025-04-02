Trump pressures Senate Republicans to oppose resolution that would nullify Canada tariffs

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., left, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., center, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talk before a news conference regarding President Donald Trump's pending tariffs on Canada, at the Capitol, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

By Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2025 11:41 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2025 12:40 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are facing pressure Wednesday from President Donald Trump to oppose a Democratic resolution that would nullify the presidential emergency on fentanyl he is using to implement tariffs on Canada.

Just hours after Trump is set to announce his plan for “reciprocal tariffs” on China, Mexico and Canada — his so-called “Liberation Day” — the Senate was expected to vote on a resolution that offers Republicans an off-ramp to the import taxes on Canada. It is a significant test for Republican loyalty to Trump’s vision of remaking the U.S. economy by clamping down on free trade. Many economists are warning that the plan could force an economic contraction, and GOP senators are already watching with unease.

The votes of at least four Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Rand Paul of Kentucky — were thought to be leaning towards supporting the resolution. If all Democrats plus the four Republicans vote in favor, it would boost it to the simple majority needed to pass the Senate. The legislation would still need to be brought up and passed in the Republican-controlled House.

In a social media post just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Trump singled out the four senators, saying they “will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl.”

To justify the tariffs, Trump has argued that Canada is not doing enough to stop illegal drugs from entering the northern border. Customs and Border Protection seized 43 pounds of fentanyl at the northern border during the 2024 fiscal year, and since January, authorities have seized less than 1.5 pounds, according to federal data. Meanwhile, at the southern border, authorities seized over 21,000 pounds last year.

Sen. Tim Kaine, the Virginia Democrat who initiated the resolution, said at at news conference Tuesday that Trump was inventing a “made-up emergency” to help pay for extending tax cuts that he argued would mostly benefit the wealthy.

“How are they going to pay for it? Massive cuts in programs like Medicaid and Medicare, and tariffs imposed on the backs of everyday Americans,” Kaine said.

Democrats were highlighting how the tariffs on Canada could make it more expensive to build homes, disrupt industries like shipbuilding and beer brewing and raise prices on imported grocery products.

“Today, Donald Trump takes a sledgehammer to the American economy and even to the American dream,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech. He added, “The Senate has a chance to slow this trade war down today if Republicans join us.”

For their part, Republican leaders were trying to hold their members in line against the tariff resolution by emphasizing that Trump was acting to address fentanyl trafficking and border security.

Majority Whip Sen. John Barrasso claimed in a floor speech that former President Joe Biden had “also thrown open the northern border. The criminal cartels noticed and they took advantage.”

“There are unique threats to the United States at our northern border,” the Wyoming senator said. “President Trump is taking the bold, decisive, swift, swift action that is necessary to secure that border as well.”

However, a key group of Senate Republicans are worried about the economic impacts from the tariffs on Canada. In a floor speech Wednesday, Collins said she would support the resolution and noted, “The fact is the vast majority of fentanyl in America comes from the southern border.”

Collins noted that Canada is already beefing up border security to address drug trafficking and said she was concerned what tariffs would do to businesses and households in Maine. She pointed to a paper mill in her home state that pumps paper pulp from Canada.

“A tariff placed on this pulp would jeopardize the financial wellbeing of this vital paper mill, which employs more than 500 people in rural, northern Maine. There is not another big employer in that area that can possibly compensate for the loss of those 510 direct jobs,” Collins said.

Still, other Republicans noted their concerns about the tariff impacts on farmers and other industries, but still wanted to give Trump room to negotiate better trade deals.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer said that he has been in constant talks with both Canadian officials and businesses in his state like Bobcat, which does a significant amount of its sales in Canada. But he didn’t plan on supporting the resolution. Instead, he hoped that Trump’s Wednesday announcement would just be a starting point for negotiations for the reciprocal dropping of tariffs.

The Republican added: “I’m not overly concerned about it, but obviously it occupies a lot of attention and time and a lot of political anxiety.”

___

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed reporting.

Stephen Groves, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect...

40m ago

Former Toronto apartment superintendent wanted in $50K rental fraud case

A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000. Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug....

1h ago

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

39m ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling stalled near Highway 401 for months

As work continues building out a suite of provincial transit expansion projects in the Toronto area, it appears the massive machine responsible for tunnelling the future Scarborough subway extension hasn't...

15m ago

Top Stories

Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect...

40m ago

Former Toronto apartment superintendent wanted in $50K rental fraud case

A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000. Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug....

1h ago

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

39m ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling stalled near Highway 401 for months

As work continues building out a suite of provincial transit expansion projects in the Toronto area, it appears the massive machine responsible for tunnelling the future Scarborough subway extension hasn't...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Liberals looking to gain support in Manitoba

CityNews' political specialist Glen McGregor is in Manitoba following along with Mark Carney as the Liberal leader looks to drum up support in that province.

11h ago

2:09
Spadina streetcar is back after months of replacement buses

Commuters heading downtown can breathe a sigh of relief as Spadina streetcar routes are officially back in service. It’s the long awaited return after months of disruption that began last June.

13h ago

1:36
Daylight shooting in Brampton plaza leaves one man dead

Police say a man is dead after multiple shots rang out in the parking lot of a busy plaza. Michelle Mackey is in Brampton speaking to witnesses and police.

13h ago

2:50
Mixed precipitation expected Wednesday before warming up

Rain and freezing rain expected on Wednesday before warming up significantly on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:12
More repairs on Gardiner Expressway begin next week

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting April 7th, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos