A man from Windsor is facing charges, and other suspects are wanted following an alleged armed carjacking involving a luxury vehicle in Mississauga.

On Jan. 4, 2025, a man was attacked while pulling his luxury vehicle into a driveway in the Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road West area in Mississauga.

Police said four suspects allegedly confronted him, striking him with a firearm while attempting to hijack his car. During the struggle, a gunshot was reportedly fired, but the suspects failed to steal the vehicle. They then fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

A suspect was identified at a local medical facility suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Badar Falah Abdullah, 34, from Windsor, faces multiple charges, including robbery, disguise with intent, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing. Police said at the time of his arrest, Falah Abdullah was on a weapons prohibition relating to a previous violent crime.

This investigation is ongoing, and police anticipate more charges could be laid.