Windsor man charged in violent Mississauga carjacking of luxury vehicle

Badar Falah Abdullah, 34, from Windsor, faces multiple charges, including robbery, disguise with intent, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm contrary to a court order. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 2, 2025 5:30 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2025 5:31 am.

A man from Windsor is facing charges, and other suspects are wanted following an alleged armed carjacking involving a luxury vehicle in Mississauga.

On Jan. 4, 2025, a man was attacked while pulling his luxury vehicle into a driveway in the Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road West area in Mississauga.

Police said four suspects allegedly confronted him, striking him with a firearm while attempting to hijack his car. During the struggle, a gunshot was reportedly fired, but the suspects failed to steal the vehicle. They then fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

A suspect was identified at a local medical facility suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Badar Falah Abdullah, 34, from Windsor, faces multiple charges, including robbery, disguise with intent, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing. Police said at the time of his arrest, Falah Abdullah was on a weapons prohibition relating to a previous violent crime.

This investigation is ongoing, and police anticipate more charges could be laid.

Top Stories

All eyes are on Trump today as trade war continues to dominate election campaign

OTTAWA — All eyes are on U.S. President Donald Trump as he prepares to hit multiple countries with "reciprocal" tariffs. Liberal Leader Mark Carney is pausing his campaign to take part in meetings in...

1h ago

1 dead in Brampton shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon, police say. Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the parking lot of a plaza at Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive, near...

12h ago

Val Kilmer, 'Top Gun' and Batman star with an intense approach, dies at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Val Kilmer, the brooding, versatile actor who played fan favorite Iceman in “Top Gun,” donned a voluminous cape as Batman in “Batman Forever” and portrayed Jim Morrison in...

58m ago

State of economywide tariffs on Canada unclear as Trump's global trade war escalates

WASHINGTON — As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to unveil his so-called "liberation day" plan to hit multiple countries with tariffs, it's still not clear whether a temporary pause on separate economywide...

1h ago

