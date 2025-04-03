Carney back on the campaign trail today after making Trump-related detour

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Mark Carney is back on the road today after making a detour to Ottawa for meetings about U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs.

Carney is expected to be in Montreal today, after meeting virtually with Canada’s premiers and sharing a response to the tariffs.

Trump unveiled Wednesday a 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports from most countries and a lengthy list of tariff levels dozens will face, though a White House fact sheet said goods imported under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA, still do not face tariffs.

Trump is also going ahead with previously announced 25 per cent tariffs on automobile imports starting today, which will add to existing 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., including from Canada.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will make an announcement in Ottawa on Thursday before making his way to Montreal to participate in Radio Canada’s “Cinq Chefs, une Élection.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will hold a press conference in Kingston, Ont., and a rally in Oshawa, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press