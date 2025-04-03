Yukon targets Elon Musk’s companies in response to U.S. tariffs

Ranj Pillai, Premier of Yukon, arrives to take part in the First Minister Meeting at the National War Museum on Friday, March 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2025 8:06 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 8:38 pm.

The Yukon government says it’s ending rebates for all Tesla products, as it targets companies associated with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is also a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

A statement from Premier Ranj Pillai says the moves are in response to the latest round of tariffs imposed by the United States which he says continue to destabilize global markets and leave Yukoners uneasy about their futures.

The statement says the government is also reviewing satellite internet accounts with Musk’s Starlink company and cancelling accounts that are not required for “business continuity or emergency response.”

The Yukon government is also ending its account on X, the social media site owned by Musk through his xAI artificial intelligence company, saying residents will be able to get information elsewhere.

The axed rebates on Tesla products had been offered through Yukon’s Good Energy program that hands out thousands of dollars to people who own electric vehicles.

The government website says the Good Energy program offers Yukoners from $3,000 to $5,000 back on qualifying zero-emission vehicles, up to $10,000 for similar commercial vehicles, as well as rebates for used vehicles and chargers.

Pillai said tariffs imposed by the Trump administration continue to violate trade agreements and threaten the generations-long partnership between Canada and the United States.

Pillai said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other Canadian premiers about the “unjustified” tariffs targeting the auto sector.

“These tariffs will directly impact Canadian auto workers and the lack of clarity around what this means for global trade will continue to destabilize global markets and leave Canadians — and Yukoners — uneasy about their futures,” he said.

Earlier this year the territory ended the sale of U.S. liquor products at government-run liquor stores and ended all future purchases by the government’s wholesale liquor distributor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says things are 'going very well' after worst stock market drop in years over tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump offered a rosy assessment after the stock market dropped sharply Thursday over his tariffs, saying, “I think it's going very well.” “The markets...

1h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

5h ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

6h ago

Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it. It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump says things are 'going very well' after worst stock market drop in years over tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump offered a rosy assessment after the stock market dropped sharply Thursday over his tariffs, saying, “I think it's going very well.” “The markets...

1h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

5h ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

6h ago

Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it. It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:37
'Freedom Convoy' organizers found guilty of mischief

An Ontario court judge said the evidence showed that the duo routinely encouraged people to continue to remain at and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.

6h ago

7:50
Carney pushing to renegotiate CUSMA

Canada may have dodged a bullet when Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Wednesday; however as Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney says the remaining levies against our country will pose significant threats to workers and businesses.

6h ago

2:38
Spring storm prompts flooding across the GTA

Officials are cautioning people around rivers or bodies of water after a spring storm moved through the GTA Wednesday night, flooding some streets across the GTA

8h ago

2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

3:21
Canada exempt from Trump's reciprocal tariffs

New trade development south of the border could have major implications for the future of global commerce. President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order introducing reciprocal tariffs on any country that dares to slap tariffs on U.S.

19h ago

More Videos