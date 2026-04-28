Ontario will not take over entirety of Toronto Islands: transportation minister

The province says it will not take over the entirety of the Toronto Islands despite the language of its proposed legislation.

The office of Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the province will work with the City of Toronto to only use the land needed to expand Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Sarkaria introduced a bill last week that would allow the province to take Toronto’s spot in a tripartite agreement that governs the land, an accord that is currently between the city, the federal government and the Toronto Port Authority, which is a federal agency.

It is part of Premier Doug Ford’s push to expand the airport to include jets, but the legislation allows the province to take all of the Toronto Islands, including a small park on the main land.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has called the move a land-grab without consultation.

New Democrat Leader Marit Stiles has said Ford has picked an unnecessary fight with Toronto over waterfront plans and should be focused on improving health care and creating more jobs.