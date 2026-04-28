Move over Big Mac: McDonald’s Canada taps beverage craze with new drinks line-up

A selection of McDonalds new beverages, dirty sodas, refreshers and "cloud iced coffees" including the Sprite Berry Bliss, right, seen in Toronto on Thursday, April 23, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2026 8:13 am.

TORONTO — Your next drink order from McDonald’s Canada may come in a frosty cup all but glowing from its fluorescence or brimming with a layer of foam thick enough to give you a milk moustache.

The fast-food giant is reimagining the drink menu you grew up with in favour of a new roster launching May 5. It will keep the classics — pop, coffee, tea, milk and juice — but position crafted sodas, fruity refreshers and foamy iced coffees as new, permanent cornerstones.

The focus on fruit, froth and carbonation is meant to tap into a category the chain considers to be the Canadian quick-service industry’s fastest growing and turn McDonald’s into a restaurant people think of for more than Big Macs, fries or nuggets.

“We want to become a beverage destination,” McDonald’s Canada president Annemarie Swijtink told The Canadian Press.

“Instead of a drink next to food, it’s more like if you want a beverage, think about us.”

If it works, the strategy will lure in a younger generation that lets social media guide eating habits and push those less beholden to the scroll toward trendier beverages that can supercharge profits.

It will also place the company in more direct competition with frappuccino haven Starbucks and Tim Hortons, which has long sold Iced Capps and more recently, introduced fruity quenchers, energy drinks and fancier iced coffees.

Swijtink knows her company has been slower to the punch but maintains it was because the chain needed to intensely study consumer preferences and figure out how best to cater to them.

“Sometimes we are a little bit late to the party, but I think we are the best guests of the party,” she said.

The first of the new menu’s stars are “crafted sodas” — drinks with pop as a base, flavoured syrup mixed in and foam on top. They will come in combinations like Sprite Berry Bliss, Orange Dream and Creamy Strawberry Coke.

The drinks, often called dirty sodas, were popularized by “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” The reality show’s cast members frequent U.S. dirty soda chain Swig because Mormons don’t drink alcohol, coffee or tea but can have pop.

The second menu tentpole will be refreshers — lemonade-based drinks mixed with mango, pineapple, watermelon, blackberry and passion fruit flavours. They sometimes include freeze-dried strawberries or pearls that burst with juice when popped.

The final cornerstone is iced coffees in flavours like French vanilla and salted caramel and topped with cold foam.

The new drinks will range from $2.49 plus tax for a small iced coffee to $4.19 before tax for a large refresher or crafted soda.

The company’s drink pivot didn’t come overnight. It launched spinoff restaurant CosMc’s in 2023 to test specialty lemonades and teas, blended beverages and cold coffees. In Canada, it sold Sprite with blue raspberry syrup this past February as part of a collaboration with Drake’s brand OVO.

The new drink menu is an evolution of those pilots appealing to everyone from gen Z to soccer moms pressed for time and hooked on fountain pop or iced coffee, said Searchlight Marketing founder Cindy Syracuse.

While she wasn’t briefed on the Canadian announcement, a recent McDonald’s U.S. menu reveal earlier showed many of the drinks will also be sold south of the border.

Syracuse thinks they’ll squeeze extra cash out of cost-conscious customers and those increasingly critical of meal combos that have crept well north of $10.

McDonald’s has responded by freezing the price of a small cup of coffee at $1 for at least a year and dropping McValue meal prices, which have small sandwiches, fries and fountain drinks, to $5 for the same duration. It will soon bring its $1 soda and iced coffee promotion back for the 17th summer in a row.

“Now the franchisees will say, ‘OK, I can offer my $5 value meal because I’ve just picked up this incremental profit from the dirty sodas,'” Syracuse said.

“It’s a very, very smart strategic move on how to build penny profit and build your margins.”

For another boost, Syracuse, who is also a former Burger King marketer and Firehouse Subs franchisee, expects McDonald’s to dabble next with beverages marketed for wellness and drink additives like creatine and electrolytes.

In the U.S., it’s also launching an energy drink. While that didn’t make it to Canada, Swijtink isn’t ruling out the possibility.

“This is the line we are starting with,” she said. “We are following trends and we will learn also from other countries and global, if we want to introduce energizers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press



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