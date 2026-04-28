Dialysis patients call on Wheel-Trans to prioritize certain medical rides

Patients who rely on lifesaving medical treatments like dialysis and chemotherapy are calling on TTC’s Wheel-Trans to make some changes.

Melissa Dury, who’s lived with diabetes for more than 20 years, is among them.

“I go for dialysis three times a week, four hours each visit, so it’s a long time.”

Each visit she says, takes a toll.

“It exhausts you like you are just shattered afterwards. You just feel like you want to sleep for a week.”

Dury relies on Wheel-Trans to get to and from appointments and it’s the trips home, she says, that have made life — in her words– miserable after treatments.

“They don’t take into consideration the toll that it actually takes on us when we have to sit there for like an hour and everyone else is dropped off and we’re the last person.”

She’s calling on Wheel-Trans to create prioritized trips for those undergoing treatment — like dialysis or chemotherapy.

“What ends up happening is we are kept in that cab while they pick up other people from non-essential things, like shopping and getting their hair done,” she said.

Dury is not alone in raising concerns.

Craig Lindsay, with the Kidney Foundation of Canada, says this issue has been raised by members for years.

“The best solution would be people have a dedicated vehicle to take them directly from dialysis to home.”

But he realizes that is a big request.

“In terms of what the TTC can do, they’re legislated by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disability Act. Every ride, whether it’s to dialysis or to visit a friend or to go shopping is treated the same. There’s no medical priority.”

In response to our request for comment, the TTC acknowledged that the scheduling of trips is not processed based on the reasons for an individual trip request.

“The scheduling system tries to provide direct routing and as many rides as possible within 30 minutes of customers’ desired pick-up/arrival times, while also considering routing and overall service demand,” said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

“Our team continues to review this situation to see what more we might be able to do within our operating standards.”

Dury says she has reached out to the TTC about this issue multiple times. Green says her complaints are currently under review.

“I’m hoping that they listen and this at least starts some kind of conversation,” she said. “People who undergo very taxing treatments like dialysis, chemotherapy or anything like that needs to, and should be, prioritized. So we’ll see if anything comes from this.”

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