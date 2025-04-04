Man charged in connection to Durham child luring investigation

A man has been charged in connection to a child luring investigation in Durham Region.

Durham police say on April 3, their Internet Child Exploitation Unit concluded an investigation concerning a man who allegedly believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl.

The man had allegedly sent sexually explicit images and made arrangements to meet the girl at a Pickering park to engage in sexual acts.

When the man arrived at the park, members of the Durham police ICE unit took him into custody. Police said the suspect communicated on “Chat IB” with the username “Durham 4222.”

Police are concerned there may be other alleged victims.

Steven Catucci, 47, of Whitby is charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication and make sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age.

He was held for a bail hearing.