RCMP arrest Cuban national trying to enter Canada by running across bridge from U.S.

An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2025 5:36 am.

The RCMP says officers arrested a Cuban national attempting to enter Canada from the United States by running across the Fort Erie International Railway Bridge that connects Ontario to New York.

The Mounties say their Niagara-on-the-Lake border integrity unit officers, with help from Ontario Provincial Police, arrested the individual last month under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

They say the person was taken to the Peace Bridge port of entry in Fort Erie for an assessment, deemed ineligible to enter Canada and was returned to the U.S. on the same day.

The RCMP says it maintains a round-the-clock presence at the railway bridge where officers have arrested several people attempting to illegally enter Canada, but they were all eventually returned to the U.S.

The Mounties say the force is seeing “positive operational impact from new investments in law enforcement.”

The federal government announced in December a $1.3-billion plan to boost border security in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New and used car prices set to rise due to Trump tariffs: experts

Experts say U.S. tariffs on Canadian auto imports will drive prices higher for both new and used cars. Sean Mactavish, CEO of used-car marketplace Autozen, says prices are already rising on some used...

1h ago

Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it. It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard...

10h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

14h ago

Hudson's Bay closures to cause job losses well beyond the retailer

TORONTO — When Hudson's Bay closes the vast majority of its stores in June, the job losses will extend beyond the storied retailer's own workforce. Canadians working for salons, spas and other service...

1h ago

Top Stories

New and used car prices set to rise due to Trump tariffs: experts

Experts say U.S. tariffs on Canadian auto imports will drive prices higher for both new and used cars. Sean Mactavish, CEO of used-car marketplace Autozen, says prices are already rising on some used...

1h ago

Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it. It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard...

10h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

14h ago

Hudson's Bay closures to cause job losses well beyond the retailer

TORONTO — When Hudson's Bay closes the vast majority of its stores in June, the job losses will extend beyond the storied retailer's own workforce. Canadians working for salons, spas and other service...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Markets melt down after Trump tariff announcement

North American markets suffer a meltdown, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping global tariffs. Business Analyst Kris McCusker looks at how bad the damage was.

13h ago

0:37
'Freedom Convoy' organizers found guilty of mischief

An Ontario court judge said the evidence showed that the duo routinely encouraged people to continue to remain at and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.

15h ago

7:50
Carney pushing to renegotiate CUSMA

Canada may have dodged a bullet when Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Wednesday; however as Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney says the remaining levies against our country will pose significant threats to workers and businesses.

15h ago

2:38
Spring storm prompts flooding across the GTA

Officials are cautioning people around rivers or bodies of water after a spring storm moved through the GTA Wednesday night, flooding some streets across the GTA

18h ago

2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

More Videos