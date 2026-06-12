Warm, breezy conditions expected for FIFA kick-off in Toronto

A few rain showers expected this morning won’t put a damper on the opening match of the FIFA World Cup in Toronto Friday afternoon as conditions are forecast to improve ahead of the 3 p.m. kick-off.

The rain is expected to end around 8 a.m. so while you may need to bring a towel to wipe down some seats, it will be clear for the match.

A cold front will move though this afternoon, alleviating some of the humidity with temperatures expected to be around 25-26 C at Toronto Stadium.

It will be accompanied by a breezy west wind with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour and a mix of sun and cloud for the start of the match.

The match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be preceded by an opening ceremony at 1:30 p.m. featuring performances from Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, and Michael Bublé.

The clear weather will continue into the evening with partly cloudy skies and a low of 18 C.

It’ll stay dry for the GTA on Saturday but showers and thunderstorms are expected in cottage country during the afternoon.

It will be windy with a high of 28 C, feeling more like 32 C with the humidity.

And the rain will be back on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast and cooling down significantly with a high of 20 C.

That will continue Monday with mostly sun and a high of 19 C.