Toronto’s Line 2 Bloor–Danforth subway is facing major disruptions on Friday after a hydraulic fluid spill forced the TTC to halt service between Ossington and Woodbine stations — the second related shutdown on the line in less than a week.

The TTC confirmed the closure shortly after the morning commute began, citing a significant spill somewhere along the east–west corridor. Shuttle buses are running between Ossington and Woodbine stations, though riders are being warned to expect delays and crowding.

A TTC spokesperson said trains are currently turning back at Ossington and Woodbine while crews work to locate the source and full extent of the fluid spill, with the affected area stretching from roughly Greenwood Station west to St. George, a span of more than six kilometres.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Ossington and Woodbine stations due to a hydraulic fluid spill. Shuttle buses are running between Ossington and Woodbine. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 10, 2026

Cleanup crews have already begun work, but officials say there is no timeline yet for full service restoration. The cause of the spill remains under investigation.

Friday’s shutdown comes just days after another hydraulic oil‑related incident on Line 2. On Tuesday, a separate overnight fuel spill at Old Mill Station forced trains to bypass the stop for several hours while crews cleaned the platform and track area.

That incident involved a “significant amount of oil” leaking from a maintenance vehicle inside the station’s tunnel, prompting an apology from TTC CEO Mandeep Lali, who noted that “an immediate and comprehensive review” would commence.

“We will identify the root causes and implement clear, corrective actions at pace. The goal is simple: this must not happen again,” Lali said on Tuesday.

The recurrence of fuel‑related disruptions comes against the backdrop of longstanding concerns about hydraulic leaks in the subway system. In December 2024, the TTC board held a lengthy meeting focused on repeated hydraulic oil spills and the operational risks they pose. A staff report presented at the time outlined several recommendations to prevent future leaks, improve inspections, and modernize aging maintenance equipment.

The TTC has not said whether the two spills this week are connected or whether they point to a broader maintenance issue.

With files from CityNews’ Nick Westoll