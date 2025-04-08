Kids under 16 will no longer be allowed to livestream on Instagram without parental consent

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2025 7:18 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2025 7:51 am.

LONDON (AP) — Instagram users under 16 won’t be able to livestream or unblur nudity in direct messages they’ve received without parental approval, owner Meta Platforms said Tuesday as it widened its safety measures for teenagers.

The social media company also said it was extending safeguards for users under 18 to Facebook and Messenger.

Meta launched its teen account program for Instagram in September to give parents more options to supervise their children’s online activity amid a growing backlash against how social media affects the lives of young people.

The latest changes will roll out first to users in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia, before going out to global users in the following months.

Under the changes, teens under 16 are blocked from using Instagram Live unless parents give permission. They also need permission to “turn off our feature that blurs images containing suspected nudity” in direct messages, Meta said in a blog post.

In another major update, Meta said it’s extending the teen account safeguards to its Facebook and Messenger platforms,

These will include protections already in place for teen Instagram users, including setting teen accounts to private by default, blocking private messages from strangers, strict limits on sensitive content like fight videos, reminders to get off the app after 60 minutes and notifications that are halted during bedtime hours.

“Teen Accounts on Facebook and Messenger will offer similar, automatic protections to limit inappropriate content and unwanted contact, as well as ways to ensure teens’ time is well spent,” Meta said.

The company said at least 54 million teen accounts have been set up since the program launched in September.

The Associated Press

6-vehicle crash shuts down section of southbound DVP, black ice likely culprit

As many as six vehicles were involved in a collision on a section of the southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) Tuesday morning, likely due to black ice caused by unusually frigid April temperatures. Toronto...

updated

52m ago

Man critically injured at Etobicoke gas station after driver speeds off with pump attached

A man suffered life-threatening injuries at a gas station in Etobicoke after he was struck by a gas pump handle when a frustrated driver drove off and forgot to remove the pump from his vehicle. Toronto...

3h ago

Deep freeze could make Tuesday one of Toronto's coldest April days on record

Winter isn't done with southern Ontario just yet -- Tuesday is expected to bring a sharp temperature drop, possibly making it one of the coldest April days on record for Toronto. Environment Canada...

10m ago

Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A driver was taken into custody after up to 11 vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just after...

2h ago

2:27
Local business fighting to save glamping retreat after devastating ice storm

Glen Oro Eco Retreat has been devastated by the ice storm and due to a clause in their insurance, they're paying out of pocket. The family-run business is calling on the province to help. Michelle Mackey reports.

9h ago

1:47
Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A chaotic scene unfolded in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon as up to 11 vehicles were involved in a massive collision sending multiple people to hospital. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

8h ago

2:26
Emergency room nightmare highlights hospital staffing crisis

Healthcare workers say GTA hospitals are understaffed and over capacity, leading to marathon wait times. Brandon Choghri speaks with a Vaughan resident who says he and his wife spent 14 hours waiting for treatment, with only one doctor on staff.

10h ago

2:21
Why not all websites let you opt out of cookies

A consumer reached out to Speakers Corner wondering why not all websites allow you to opt out from them collecting cookies. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

5:50
Industry Minister Anita Anand on the future of the auto sector in Canada

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Industry Minister Anita Anand to discuss how Ottawa is planning to ensure the auto manufacturing sector doesn’t pack up and leave Canada amid Donald Trump's tariff turmoil.

23h ago

