Man charged after suspected hate-motivated incident on TTC bus

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen in Toronto on January 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 8, 2025 11:32 am.

Toronto police have charged a man with uttering threats in a suspected hate-motivated incident on a TTC bus last year.

Officers were called to the Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on Sunday, April 28, 2024, after an incident on a bus.

Investigators say the accused was on the bus and began yelling at another rider.

“The accused uttered anti-Black slurs and threatened to harm the victim,” police said in a release issued on Tuesday.

Almost a year later, on April 3, 2025, police made an arrest.

Charlie Minh Van Le, 43, of Toronto, is facing a single count of uttering threats.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, May 1.

Top Stories

Deep freeze could make Tuesday one of Toronto's coldest April days on record

Winter isn't done with southern Ontario just yet -- Tuesday brought a sharp temperature drop, possibly making it one of the coldest April days on record for Toronto. Environment Canada issued a winter...

1h ago

Section of southbound DVP reopens hours after 6-vehicle crash, black ice likely culprit

As many as six vehicles were involved in a collision that forced a shutdown on a section of the southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) Tuesday morning, likely the result of black ice caused by unusually frigid...

updated

3h ago

Man critically injured at Etobicoke gas station after driver speeds off with pump attached

A man suffered life-threatening injuries at a gas station in Etobicoke after he was struck by a gas pump handle when a frustrated driver drove off and forgot to remove the pump from his vehicle. Toronto...

6h ago

Quebec woman, youth charged in Mississauga vehicle theft

A woman from Quebec and a youth are facing charges in an alleged auto theft in Mississauga last month. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on March 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m....

1h ago

