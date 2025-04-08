Man charged after suspected hate-motivated incident on TTC bus

Toronto police have charged a man with uttering threats in a suspected hate-motivated incident on a TTC bus last year.

Officers were called to the Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on Sunday, April 28, 2024, after an incident on a bus.

Investigators say the accused was on the bus and began yelling at another rider.

“The accused uttered anti-Black slurs and threatened to harm the victim,” police said in a release issued on Tuesday.

Almost a year later, on April 3, 2025, police made an arrest.

Charlie Minh Van Le, 43, of Toronto, is facing a single count of uttering threats.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, May 1.