A man from Oakville faces up to nine charges after a loaded firearm and opioids were discovered in his vehicle during a traffic stop, police say.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Jaidis Brooks-Reynolds was pulled over on Thursday around City Centre Drive and Duke of York Boulevard near Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga.

Authorities say he tried to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended moments later by Peel Regional Police officers.

He faces nine charges for drug and gun offences, including:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Carrying concealed weapon

Possess firearm with altered serial number

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Possession of opioids

Drive under suspension

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.