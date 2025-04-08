Oakville man faces 9 charges after gun and drugs seized during traffic stop

Police have released a photo of 25-year-old Jaidis Brooks-Reynolds.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 8, 2025 11:31 am.

A man from Oakville faces up to nine charges after a loaded firearm and opioids were discovered in his vehicle during a traffic stop, police say.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Jaidis Brooks-Reynolds was pulled over on Thursday around City Centre Drive and Duke of York Boulevard near Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga.

Authorities say he tried to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended moments later by Peel Regional Police officers.

He faces nine charges for drug and gun offences, including:

  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
  • Carrying concealed weapon
  • Possess firearm with altered serial number
  • Possession for the purpose of distributing
  • Possession of opioids
  • Drive under suspension

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deep freeze could make Tuesday one of Toronto's coldest April days on record

Winter isn't done with southern Ontario just yet -- Tuesday brought a sharp temperature drop, possibly making it one of the coldest April days on record for Toronto. Environment Canada issued a winter...

1h ago

Section of southbound DVP reopens hours after 6-vehicle crash, black ice likely culprit

As many as six vehicles were involved in a collision that forced a shutdown on a section of the southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) Tuesday morning, likely the result of black ice caused by unusually frigid...

updated

3h ago

Man critically injured at Etobicoke gas station after driver speeds off with pump attached

A man suffered life-threatening injuries at a gas station in Etobicoke after he was struck by a gas pump handle when a frustrated driver drove off and forgot to remove the pump from his vehicle. Toronto...

6h ago

Quebec woman, youth charged in Mississauga vehicle theft

A woman from Quebec and a youth are facing charges in an alleged auto theft in Mississauga last month. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on March 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m....

1h ago

Top Stories

Deep freeze could make Tuesday one of Toronto's coldest April days on record

Winter isn't done with southern Ontario just yet -- Tuesday brought a sharp temperature drop, possibly making it one of the coldest April days on record for Toronto. Environment Canada issued a winter...

1h ago

Section of southbound DVP reopens hours after 6-vehicle crash, black ice likely culprit

As many as six vehicles were involved in a collision that forced a shutdown on a section of the southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) Tuesday morning, likely the result of black ice caused by unusually frigid...

updated

3h ago

Man critically injured at Etobicoke gas station after driver speeds off with pump attached

A man suffered life-threatening injuries at a gas station in Etobicoke after he was struck by a gas pump handle when a frustrated driver drove off and forgot to remove the pump from his vehicle. Toronto...

6h ago

Quebec woman, youth charged in Mississauga vehicle theft

A woman from Quebec and a youth are facing charges in an alleged auto theft in Mississauga last month. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on March 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Big Wreck celebrates Record Store Day 2025 with ‘Albatross’ vinyl debut

CityNews’ Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Ian Thornley of Big Wreck about being Record Store Day Ambassadors and the anticipated vinyl release of ‘Albatross’

1h ago

5:19
Canadian business owners on tiny Australian island hit by Trump's tariffs

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Canadian couple Rachel Evans and Jesse Schiller, who are likely the only business owners on a relatively anonymous Australian island to be directly affected by Trump's tariffs.

1h ago

1:47
Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A chaotic scene unfolded in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon as up to 11 vehicles were involved in a massive collision sending multiple people to hospital. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

12h ago

2:26
Emergency room nightmare highlights hospital staffing crisis

Healthcare workers say GTA hospitals are understaffed and over capacity, leading to marathon wait times. Brandon Choghri speaks with a Vaughan resident who says he and his wife spent 14 hours waiting for treatment, with only one doctor on staff.

14h ago

2:21
Why not all websites let you opt out of cookies

A consumer reached out to Speakers Corner wondering why not all websites allow you to opt out from them collecting cookies. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

More Videos