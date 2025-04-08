Rogers’ 3G customers to face $3 ‘legacy’ charge as company plans to retire network

Some Rogers customers are set to face a new monthly charge for using the company's older networks as it prepares to retire the technology. Telecommunications company Rogers Communications signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2025 12:51 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2025 1:41 pm.

TORONTO — Some Rogers customers are set to face a new monthly charge for using the company’s older networks as it prepares to retire the technology.

Rogers Communications Inc. says on its website it plans to wind down its 3G network on July 31 in order “to further enhance our LTE and 5G networks.”

Starting in May, those who rely on Rogers’ 3G and 2G networks will face a monthly “legacy network usage” charge of $3, the company said.

“Our investments have resulted in improvements in speed, voice quality, and general connectivity. As technology improves, older equipment becomes outdated and requires decommissioning,” the company said.

“As we move through this transition, we want to support customers currently using a mobile device on our legacy 2G and 3G networks who will be impacted by the network retirement, while recovering part of the costs associated with continuing to maintain our legacy systems.”

Rogers said those whose cellphones use the older network may experience disruptions to calling, texting or data usage before those functions stop working entirely.

Rogers isn’t the first company to charge such a fee.

Telus Corp. has also announced a monthly $3 price increase for those still on 3G plans, noting 97.7 per cent of its customers were already using 4G LTE or 5G networks.

“In several countries around the world, mobile carriers have already decommissioned their 3G networks, and Telus plans to do the same in the future,” the company said on its website, adding it hasn’t yet set a date for the shutdown.

Rogers said customers can avoid the charge by switching to a 4G or 5G device.

The charge will take 60 days to appear on customers’ bills and they will be notified via text when it is applied.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:T)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

