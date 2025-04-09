Ford government looks to expand ‘strong mayor’ powers to 169 more Ontario municipalities

By Nick Westoll

Posted April 9, 2025 11:06 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 12:23 pm.

The Ford government is looking to dramatically increase the number of Ontario municipalities with access to so-called strong mayor powers.

According to a statement issued Wednesday morning by Ontario’s municipal affairs and housing minister, the government is looking to expand the powers to the heads of 169 municipalities including Orillia, Orangeville and King township as of May 1.

Beginning with Toronto and Ottawa at the end of 2022, the powers currently exist in 47 of the 444 municipalities in Ontario.

Under provincial law, those with the “strong mayor” powers can appoint a chief administrative officer and certain department heads for the municipality, create or dissolve council committees and the ability to appoint the chairs and vice-chairs, propose budgets as well as have certain veto powers.

The provincial government framed the powers as a set of tools to help reach the goal of building 1.5 million homes in Ontario by 2031. 

The strong mayor powers are broad, and only a few are directly related in law to housing. The powers to propose and pass a bylaw with one-third of council support and to veto a bylaw must relate to building housing or related infrastructure.

Full list of Ontario municipalities proposed to receive expanded ‘strong mayor’ powers:

  1. Township of Adjala-Tosorontio
  2. Town of Amherstburg
  3. Town of Arnprior
  4. Municipality of Arran-Elderslie
  5. Township of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh
  6. Township of Athens
  7. Town of Atikokan
  8. Town of Aylmer
  9. Town of Bancroft
  10. Township of Black River-Matheson
  11. Town of Blind River
  12. Municipality of Bluewater
  13. Town of Bracebridge
  14. County of Brant
  15. Municipality of Brighton
  16. Township of Brock
  17. Municipality of Brockton
  18. City of Brockville
  19. Town of Carleton Place
  20. Municipality of Central Elgin
  21. Township of Central Frontenac
  22. Municipality of Central Huron
  23. Municipality of Central Manitoulin
  24. Township of Centre Wellington
  25. Township of Champlain
  26. City of Clarence-Rockland
  27. Township of Clearview
  28. Town of Cobalt
  29. Town of Cobourg
  30. Town of Cochrane
  31. Town of Collingwood
  32. City of Cornwall
  33. Town of Deep River
  34. City of Dryden
  35. United Townships of Dysart, Dudley, Harcourt, Guilford, Harburn, Bruton, Havelock, Eyre and Clyde
  36. Township of East Zorra-Tavistock
  37. Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley
  38. City of Elliot Lake
  39. Town of Englehart
  40. Town of Espanola
  41. Town of Essex
  42. Town of Fort Erie
  43. Town of Fort Frances
  44. Municipality of French River
  45. Town of Gananoque
  46. Township of Georgian Bay
  47. Township of Georgian Bluffs
  48. Town of Goderich
  49. Town of Gore Bay
  50. Town of Gravenhurst
  51. Town of Greater Napanee
  52. Municipality of Greenstone
  53. Municipality of Grey Highlands
  54. Town of Grimsby
  55. Town of Hanover
  56. Municipality of Hastings Highlands
  57. Town of Hawkesbury
  58. Town of Hearst
  59. Town of Huntsville
  60. Municipality of Huron East
  61. Municipality of Huron Shores
  62. Township of Huron-Kinloss
  63. Town of Ingersoll
  64. Town of Iroquois Falls
  65. Town of Kapuskasing
  66. City of Kenora
  67. Township of Killaloe, Hagarty & Richards
  68. Municipality of Killarney
  69. Municipality of Kincardine
  70. Township of King
  71. Town of Kingsville
  72. Town of Kirkland Lake
  73. Township of Lake of Bays
  74. Municipality of Lakeshore
  75. Municipality of Lambton Shores
  76. Township of Lanark Highlands
  77. Town of LaSalle
  78. Town of Latchford
  79. Township of Laurentian Valley
  80. Municipality of Leamington
  81. Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands
  82. Town of Lincoln
  83. Loyalist Township
  84. Township of Malahide
  85. Town of Mattawa
  86. Municipality of Meaford
  87. Municipality of Middlesex Centre
  88. Town of Midland
  89. Township of Minden Hills
  90. Town of Minto
  91. Municipality of Mississippi Mills
  92. Township of Muskoka Lakes
  93. The Nation Municipality
  94. Municipality of Neebing
  95. Town of New Tecumseth
  96. Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake
  97. Norfolk County
  98. Township of North Frontenac
  99. Township of North Glengarry
  100. Township of North Huron
  101. Municipality of North Middlesex
  102. Municipality of North Perth
  103. Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands
  104. Town of Orangeville
  105. City of Orillia
  106. Township of Oro-Medonte
  107. City of Owen Sound
  108. Town of Parry Sound
  109. Town of Pelham
  110. City of Pembroke
  111. Town of Penetanguishene
  112. Town of Perth
  113. Township of Perth East
  114. Township of Perth South
  115. Town of Petawawa
  116. Town of Petrolia
  117. Town of Plympton-Wyoming
  118. City of Port Colborne
  119. Municipality of Port Hope
  120. Town of Prescott
  121. County of Prince Edward
  122. City of Quinte West
  123. Town of Rainy River
  124. Township of Ramara
  125. Town of Renfrew
  126. Township of Rideau Lakes
  127. Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers
  128. Town of Saugeen Shores
  129. Township of Scugog
  130. Township of Seguin
  131. Township of Severn
  132. Town of Shelburne
  133. Municipality of Sioux Lookout
  134. Town of Smiths Falls
  135. Township of South Algonquin
  136. Municipality of South Bruce
  137. Township of South Frontenac
  138. Municipality of South Huron
  139. Township of Southgate
  140. Municipality of Southwest Middlesex
  141. Township of South-West Oxford
  142. Township of Springwater
  143. Township of St. Clair
  144. Town of St. Marys
  145. City of St. Thomas
  146. Township of Stone Mills
  147. City of Stratford
  148. Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc
  149. Township of Tay
  150. Tay Valley Township
  151. Town of Tecumseh
  152. Municipality of Temagami
  153. City of Temiskaming Shores
  154. Township of The Archipelago
  155. Town of The Blue Mountains
  156. Town of Thessalon
  157. City of Thorold
  158. Town of Tillsonburg
  159. City of Timmins
  160. Municipality of Trent Hills
  161. Township of Uxbridge
  162. Town of Wasaga Beach
  163. Municipality of West Grey
  164. Township of West Lincoln
  165. Municipality of West Nipissing
  166. Municipality of West Perth
  167. Township of Whitewater Region
  168. Township of Wilmot
  169. Township of Woolwich

With files from The Canadian Press

