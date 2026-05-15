Retailers can open this Victoria Day, but Ford government says ‘No one is going to force them to work’

The Ontario government has passed changes allowing all retail outlets to be open for the upcoming holiday Monday if they choose across the province. Beverly Andrews reports.

By Richard Southern

Posted May 15, 2026 10:26 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2026 11:01 am.

For the first time in Ontario, retailers can open for business this Victoria Day Monday after the Ford government moved to loosen holiday closure rules, though the minister behind the change says no employee will be denied the day off if they want it.

The Ontario Legislature recently passed changes to the Retail Business Holidays Act, allowing retail stores to open on Family Day and Victoria Day if they so choose. Many are planning to do so.

Most grocery stores, malls, and Costcos will be open on Monday, along with all Beer Stores and LCBOs, but the Ford government is promising that employees won’t be forced to work the holiday.

“No one is going to force them to work, full stop,” Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, told 680 NewsRadio. “It’s voluntary.”

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While stores can now open, Victoria Day will still be a public holiday under the Employment Standards Act, which will continue to give employees protections that include public holiday pay and the right to refuse work.

Though the Minister contends many retail workers will welcome the chance to earn extra money on Monday, he says “allowing them that opportunity, should they choose to, I think it’s a positive for Ontarians.”

The opposition at Queen’s Park says they worry the change undermines the intent of the Victoria Day holiday.

“We have these holidays so that everyone gets a chance to spend time with their families, and they should be able to,” says NDP Leader Marit Stiles, who tells 680 NewsRadio that she has concerns that employees could still face pressure to show up for work on Monday.

“If they feel like they’re going to be penalized in any way, they’re not going to make that choice. That’s no choice at all,” she says.

The government says it’s making the change and allowing stores to open because voters and businesses wanted it, and to create uniformity. Currently, retail business holiday rules vary significantly across municipalities.

Minister Crawford also says the change could have a positive economic impact.

“Anything we can do to get that GDP up – this will be a positive step in that direction,” he says.

An 'open' sign on a storefront. (Photo by Anima Visual)
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