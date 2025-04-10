House will consider GOP bill requiring proof of US citizenship for voting, a Trump priority

Voters mark their ballots while voting at Centennial Hall at the Milwaukee Central Library on Election Day Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

By Lisa Mascaro, Christina A. Cassidy And Christine Fernando, The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2025 8:37 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2025 9:07 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Thursday are expected to take up one of President Donald Trump’s top election-related priorities, legislation that would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote for federal elections.

Trump has long signaled a desire to change how elections are run in the U.S. and last month issued a sweeping executive order that includes a similar citizenship requirement among other voting-related changes. Democrats and voting rights groups say the requirement could disenfranchise millions of Americans who lack ready access to the proper documents.

Top Republicans say the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act is necessary to ensure that only U.S. citizens cast ballots and “cements into law” Trump’s recent order, which is the subject of multiple lawsuits.

“If we have a noncitizen who votes in an election, that cancels out the vote of a legal citizen,” said U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the House Committee on Administration, which handles election-related legislation.

Republicans hammered on the issue during last year’s presidential election, even though voting by noncitizens is rare, already is illegal and can lead to felony charges and deportation.

This marks the GOP’s second attempt at passing the SAVE Act. As with the last Congress, the bill is unlikely to be approved in the Senate against Democratic opposition. Republicans have a narrow majority that falls short of the 60 votes they would need to overcome a filibuster.

The SAVE Act would require all applicants using the federal voter registration form to provide documentary proof of citizenship in person at their local election office. Among the acceptable documents are a valid U.S. passport and a government-issued photo ID card presented alongside a certified birth certificate.

Democrats and voting rights groups warn the legislation could lead to widespread voter disenfranchisement if it were to become law. The Brennan Center for Justice and other groups estimated in a 2023 report that 9% of U.S. citizens of voting age, or 21.3 million people, do not have proof of their citizenship readily available. Almost half of Americans don’t have a U.S. passport.

In Kansas, a proof-of-citizenship requirement that passed in 2011 ended up blocking the voter registrations of more than 31,000 U.S. citizens in the state who were otherwise eligible to vote. The law was later declared unconstitutional by a federal court and hasn’t been enforced since 2018.

“The SAVE Act would force American citizens into a paperwork nightmare, turning every voter registration into a bureaucratic tsunami of government red tape,” said Rep. Joe Morelle, a Democrat from New York who testified recently in opposition to the bill.

A further concern: Married women would need multiple documents to prove their citizenship if they have changed their name. It was a complication that arose in town hall elections held last month in New Hampshire, which was enforcing a new state law requiring proof of citizenship to register. One woman, since divorced, told a local elections clerk that her first marriage was decades ago in Florida and that she no longer had the marriage certificate showing her name change. She was unable to register and vote for her town election.

Republicans have defended the legislation as necessary to restore public confidence in elections and say it allows states to adopt procedures to help voters comply. They have disputed Democratic characterizations of the bill.

“The truth is, those who were registered to vote would still be able to vote under their current registration,” said Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican who sponsored the bill. “We have mechanisms giving the state fairly significant deference to make determinations as to how to structure the situation where an individual does have a name change, which of course is often women.”

Adrian Fontes, a Democrat who serves as Arizona’s top state election official, described the proposal as a solution in search of a problem, given how rare noncitizen voting is.

“What it is doing is capitalizing on fear — fear built on a lie,” Fontes said. “And the lie is that a whole bunch of people who aren’t eligible are voting. That’s just not true.”

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta, Fernando from Chicago.

Lisa Mascaro, Christina A. Cassidy And Christine Fernando, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One dead following 2-alarm building fire in Little Italy

One person has died following a two-alarm fire in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. Toronto police and fire officials were called to a three-storey building in the College Street and Manning Avenue...

breaking

0m ago

Statistics Canada data shows drop in Canadians making return trips from U.S.

OTTAWA — New travel numbers suggest Canadians made fewer return trips from the United States last month compared to the same time last year, with a sharp decline in trips by car. Statistics Canada says...

48m ago

Trump tariff 'whiplash' draws pandemic parallels as Canadian businesses scramble

Todd Rutter calls himself the "most non-tech person you've ever met" but he's turning to technology and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to help weather the dizzying tariff policies of U.S....

6h ago

TTC reports progress on signal repairs near Union, delays continue on Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews have made some progress in repairing a damaged cable signal near Union Station, which has increased wait times on a portion of Line 1. The TTC first mentioned...

0m ago

Top Stories

One dead following 2-alarm building fire in Little Italy

One person has died following a two-alarm fire in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. Toronto police and fire officials were called to a three-storey building in the College Street and Manning Avenue...

breaking

0m ago

Statistics Canada data shows drop in Canadians making return trips from U.S.

OTTAWA — New travel numbers suggest Canadians made fewer return trips from the United States last month compared to the same time last year, with a sharp decline in trips by car. Statistics Canada says...

48m ago

Trump tariff 'whiplash' draws pandemic parallels as Canadian businesses scramble

Todd Rutter calls himself the "most non-tech person you've ever met" but he's turning to technology and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to help weather the dizzying tariff policies of U.S....

6h ago

TTC reports progress on signal repairs near Union, delays continue on Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews have made some progress in repairing a damaged cable signal near Union Station, which has increased wait times on a portion of Line 1. The TTC first mentioned...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

5:47
Ontario takes next step to expand primary care access

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Dr. Jane Philpott to discuss the Ontario government’s next step to connect more people to primary care this year.

2h ago

2:32
The City of Vaughan explores renaming 'America Avenue'

A small residential street in Vaughan is being impacted by tensions with the U.S., as the city explores renaming 'America Avenue'. Erica Natividad with the alternative name that's being proposed, and how residents feel about it.

14h ago

2:35
Family calls for safety barriers on Leaside bridge after father died in ‘preventable tragedy’

Toronto is considering installing safety barriers on the Leaside bridge after a recent tragedy claimed two lives. Shauna Hunt with a family's urgent push for the city to take action. 

17h ago

2:29
Toronto to raise fees to allow construction companies to block lanes

Toronto continues to be the construction capital of North America says a new report to city hall. To keep construction companies accountable and on schedule, the city will sharply increase the fee amount to block a lane.

17h ago

2:44
Trump abruptly pauses most global tariffs, changes nothing for Canada and Mexico

In a shocking reversal, Donald Trump has pushed pause on his global trade war, halting most of his tariffs. As Brandon Choghri explains, the flip flop won't bring any relief to Canada and Mexico.

17h ago

More Videos