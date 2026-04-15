A youth is in stable condition after being stabbed in Pickering early Wednesday.

Durham police say officers were called around mid‑morning to the area of Liverpool Road and Finch Avenue, where they found a young victim suffering from a stab wound. Officers provided medical care at the scene before the victim was rushed to a Toronto‑area trauma centre. Police say the youth remains in stable condition.

The suspect was located on the scene and taken into custody without incident.

Investigators emphasize the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety. Police also confirmed the altercation did not occur on school property, though they are not releasing the ages of those involved.

A significant police presence remained in the area for several hours as officers collected evidence and canvassed for witnesses.