Quebec teen, 15, dies after falling into silo at closed factory in Shawinigan, Que

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2025 10:39 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2025 11:17 am.

SHAWINIGAN — Quebec provincial police say a 15-year-old girl has died after a fall at the site of a shuttered factory in Shawinigan, northeast of Montreal.

One of the girl’s relatives alerted emergency services around 8:30 p.m. on Friday after the victim fell into a silo at the former Belgo factory, a paper mill that has been closed since 2008.

Sgt. Frédéric Deshaies says two youths had gone for a walk on the factory site and climbed to the top of a silo when the girl fell inside the concrete and metal structure and got trapped inside.

Local firefighters in Shawinigan, about 165 kilometres from Montreal, called their counterparts in nearby Trois-Rivières for a confined space rescue operation.

The young victim was located and freed at around 4:40 a.m. Saturday and taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A coroner will investigate her death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Woman stabbed in the head near St. Lawrence neighbourhood, police say

Toronto police are investigating after receiving a report about a woman who was stabbed in the head area on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the area of St. Lawrence Street and Richmond...

32m ago

Trump administration says it will exclude some electronics from reciprocal tariffs

The Trump administration late Friday said they would exclude electronics like smartphones and laptops from reciprocal tariffs, a move that could help keep the prices down for popular consumer electronics...

1h ago

Poilievre heads to Carney's riding, announces help for military veterans

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is announcing a plan to improve supports for military veterans during a visit his main rival's turf today on the federal election trail. Poilievre is slated...

1h ago

'Asleep at the wheel': Michigan city braces for impact of Trump's tariffs

FLINT — Just north of downtown Flint, Mich., a two-story red brick building known as Factory One sits as just one reminder of the rich history here of the American automobile industry. The factory,...

5h ago

