2 suspects wanted in trading card robbery investigation

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in North York.

According to investigators, police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Cedarcroft Boulevard at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the victim was selling a high-value trading card online and made arrangements to meet with a buyer who showed interest in purchasing the card.

The victim showed up at the agreed location and was approached from behind by two suspects who sprayed a noxious substance and proceeded to steal the card, detectives said.

The two suspects then fled the area in black SUV.

The suspects are described as males, both five-foot-eight and between 17 and 20 years old. They were last seen wearing black medical masks and hoodies.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.