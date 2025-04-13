Woll backstops Maple Leafs over slumping Hurricanes as Toronto reaches 50 wins

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) blocks a shot with Carolina Hurricanes' Tyson Jost (27) nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 13, 2025 8:05 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2025 9:00 pm.

Joseph Woll made 25 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs moved closer to clinching the Atlantic Division title by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Sunday, reaching the 50-win mark.

Pontus Holmberg, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which has won three straight and seven of its last eight overall. Morgan Rielly had three assists.

Toronto has 104 points, with Tampa Bay two points back. The Maple Leafs need just one point in their remaining two games to clinch a first round playoff matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

Sebastian Aho scored on a third-period power play, but the Hurricanes have lost five of their last six games. Frederik Andersen, who stopped 16 shots, lost his third consecutive game.

The Maple Leafs scored on their fourth and sixth shots of the game. They had only 12 shots on goal through two periods.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Nylander’s team-leading 45th goal was his first since he scored twice in a victory against Columbus on April 5. Toronto won two of three meetings with Carolina, which is also playoff-bound.

Hurricanes: It’s the third time in their last five games when they failed to score more than one goal.

Key moment

The Maple Leafs were stuck with one shot on goal more than 18 1/2 minutes into the game. Holmberg knocked in a rebound to make it 1-0 with 17 seconds left in the first.

Key stat

The Hurricanes finished the regular season with a 31-9-1 home record, holding the top mark in home points in the Eastern Conference despite the end of a four-game home winning streak.

Up next

The Maple Leafs play their road finale Tuesday night at Buffalo. The Hurricanes visit Montreal on Wednesday night.

Top Stories

Peel police searching for missing vulnerable couple in their 80s

Police in Peel Region are asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable couple in their 80s. Investigators say Mr. and Mrs. Weismann were last seen driving a 2011 gold/yellow Ford Escape...

34m ago

'The condo math isn’t working:' Converting empty offices into residential units

A prominent Toronto office tower is on its way to becoming a new rental community in the city. Amexon Development Corporation plans to transform one of the existing 15-storey commercial towers at 250 Ferrand...

2h ago

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

7h ago

Man, 23, faces multiple impaired driving charges after deadly Caledon crash

A man is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a deadly crash in Caledon over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Boston Mills Road for reports of a single-vehicle...

5h ago

