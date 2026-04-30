Toronto police now say the three‑alarm fire that tore through the Toronto Humber Yacht Club early Wednesday morning was an arson, confirming suspicions after firefighters arrived to find the Etobicoke waterfront building fully engulfed.

A TPS spokesperson told CityNews: “I can confirm this is an arson. I don’t have further details at this time.”

Fire crews were called to 101 Humber Valley Road around 4:47 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived to find the structure fully involved, with flames punching through the roof and heavy smoke visible along the Humber River Recreational Trail.

Toronto Fire escalated the response from a two‑alarm to a three‑alarm blaze. No one was found inside or around the building, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the main structure, preventing it from spreading to nearby properties.

Sydney Cook, who lives across from the park where the club is located, was drawn outside by the sound of sirens.

“I go out front of my building to look, and I had a line of sight where I could see just this glow coming from the forest,” the 30-year-old told The Canadian Press.

As he headed toward the park for a closer look, Cook could see a blaze raging, he said.

“By the time I got there, a quarter of the roof was on fire,” he said, adding it took about 20 minutes for it to be completely engulfed.

Fire comes weeks after City Council voted to end yacht club’s lease

The fire comes at a turbulent time for the yacht club. In March, Toronto City Council voted to terminate the club’s lease, citing a series of issues including environmental concerns, lease violations and operational and compliance problems.

The decision followed a staff report recommending the city take back the property. The club had been ordered to vacate the site, and the city had begun reclaiming the land.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating fire at the Toronto Humber Yacht Club earlier [Wednesday]… For many months, our members have been working to protect the future of the club and remained hopeful that it could still be saved,” read a statement from the Toronto Humber Yacht Club shared to Instagram.

“[Wednesday’s] fire is a heartbreaking setback. Right now, our focus is on supporting our members and cooperating with the appropriate authorities as they investigate. We will not speculate on the circumstances and will share further information when available.”

The fire investigation is ongoing.

Cook, who has lived most of his life in the area, said he has fond memories of the yacht club, where he graduated from middle school. He also worked there during summers when he was a teenager, he said.

“I do love the building, it’s got a bit of personal history for me, and I was just really sad when I saw it [burning],” he said.

With files from The Canadian Press