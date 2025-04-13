Police say they are investigating an arson attack at the Pennsylvania governor’s residence

Investigators are on the scene after an overnight fire at the governor’s official residence on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

By Marc Levy, The Associated Press

Posted April 13, 2025 11:14 am.

Last Updated April 13, 2025 1:40 pm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were evacuated overnight from the official governor’s residence after someone set fire to the building, police said Sunday.

No one was injured and the fire was extinguished, according to authorities.

The fire broke out overnight on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which Shapiro and his family had celebrated at the governor’s official residence in the state capital of Harrisburg. Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that, while the investigation was ongoing, they were “prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.”

State police gave no other details about the cause of the fire at the riverfront mansion but said it caused a “significant amount of damage” to a portion of the residence. Shapiro and his family had been in a different part of the residence, police said.

In a statement, Shapiro, viewed as a potential White House contender for the Democratic Party in 2028, said he and his family woke up at about 2 a.m. to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after the fire broke out.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was called to the residence and, while they worked to put out the fire, police evacuated Shapiro and his family from the residence safely, Shapiro said.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” Shapiro said in a statement.

On Sunday, fire damage was visible on the residence’s south side, primarily to a large room often used for entertaining crowds and art displays. There was still a police presence early Sunday afternoon as yellow tape cordoned off an alleyway and an officer led a dog outside an iron security fence.

Shapiro splits his time between the mansion that has housed governors since it was built in the 1960s and a home in Abington, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east. He posted a picture on social media Saturday of the family’s Passover Seder table at the residence.

State police are leading the investigation. The agency offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Marc Levy, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

51m ago

Man shot in the leg at Mississauga pub, police seek 4 suspects

Police in Mississauga are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened at a pub in the Dixie area, near Dundas Street East and Blundell Road...

2h ago

Competition Bureau launches investigation into Express Scripts Canada

Canada’s federal competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Express Scripts Canada (ESC), a company that provides processing services for insurance providers and pharmacies, after a pharmacists...

17m ago

Toronto condo market unlikely to see jolt as conditions vary elsewhere in Canada

TORONTO — Experts say the Greater Toronto Area condo market is unlikely to awaken from its lull any time soon even as other major Canadian cities see somewhat more promising demand. As supply continues...

6h ago

Top Stories

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

51m ago

Man shot in the leg at Mississauga pub, police seek 4 suspects

Police in Mississauga are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened at a pub in the Dixie area, near Dundas Street East and Blundell Road...

2h ago

Competition Bureau launches investigation into Express Scripts Canada

Canada’s federal competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Express Scripts Canada (ESC), a company that provides processing services for insurance providers and pharmacies, after a pharmacists...

17m ago

Toronto condo market unlikely to see jolt as conditions vary elsewhere in Canada

TORONTO — Experts say the Greater Toronto Area condo market is unlikely to awaken from its lull any time soon even as other major Canadian cities see somewhat more promising demand. As supply continues...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Spring showers on the way for Monday

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with double-digit highs. Increasing cloud in the evening will give way to Monday morning showers.

17h ago

2:39
Hundreds laid off as GM temporarily shuts down Ingersoll assembly plant in Ontario

The union representing 1,200 General Motors employees says that the company plans to temporarily halt operations at its Ingersoll, Ontario assembly plant. As Jazan Grewal reports, the decision is expected to result in hundreds of layoffs.
2:04
Suspects armed with hammers, knives and zip ties wanted in violent home invasion

Victims of a violent home invasion were bound with zip ties, as a group of armed suspects raided their home for cash and jewelry. Shauna Hunt reports children were home at the time and one resident was attacked with a hammer.
2:11
Grey start to the weekend

A cloudy start to the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and the slight chance of an isolated shower.
1:38
Investigation underway into Hudson River helicopter crash

An investigation is underway into what prompted a helicopter to plunge into the Hudson River. As Laura Aguierre explains, it's what some witnesses heard that could provide a possible clue into what happened.
More Videos