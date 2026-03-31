‘Good day to be a polar bear’: Carney unveils nature strategy, new conservation areas

LA PÊCHE — The Liberal government’s $3.8 billion nature protection strategy will put Canada’s 2030 nature conservation goals within reach, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday.

Announcing the new plan at an event in Wakefield, Que., Carney said the federal government will create new national parks, urban parks and marine conservation areas.

Carney said his government is taking an “ambitious” approach to conservation spaces and urban parks. He said the plan will require “significant” federal funding and includes aspirations to spur private-sector investments.

The new conservation areas will include the Wiinipaawk Indigenous protected area and national marine conservation area in Eastern James Bay, and the Seal River watershed national park in Manitoba.

Carney said the Seal River park will help protect the world’s largest intact watershed.

“Think about that — the world’s largest intact watershed, providing natural carbon storage, water filtration and flood protection, while preserving the habitat of polar bears, caribou and other iconic Canadian wildlife,” Carney said.

“It’s a good day to be a polar bear in Canada.”

The federal government committed four years ago to protecting 30 per cent of the country’s land and waters by 2030.

The new plan comes just a few weeks after conservation groups warned that federal funding was running out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2026.

— With files from Kyle Duggan

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press