Mississauga man accused of mutilating 8-week-old puppies he bought online

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 14, 2025 12:56 pm.

A Mississauga man faces multiple charges in connection with a months-long animal cruelty investigation.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they responded to several incidents between December 2024 and March 2025 in which “juvenile dogs between 8-10 weeks old were discarded either deceased or badly mutilated and left for dead,” in the Huron Park area, near Dundas Street and Mavis Road.

According to investigators, the injuries “were not consistent with wildlife and appeared to be intentionally caused.” Police believe all the incidents were perpetrated by the same suspect who was tracked down following a “complex investigation.”

On Friday, police arrested 43-year-old Jiong Wang of Mississauga. He is accused of using various buy and sell platforms, including Kijiji, to purchase young puppies which police say he later abused.

Officers say he used the alias “Joey” to chat with sellers and arrange purchases.

“Investigators are aware of at least eight dogs, but believe there may have been other incidents that are not yet known,” PRP said in a press release issued Monday. “To date, only four dogs have been accounted for by police. One of the dogs was located deceased; the others are receiving medical care and are recovering.”

Wang faces multiple charges, including four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals, four counts of killing or injuring animals and four counts of cruelty to animals. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Authorities are appealing to anyone who may have sold puppies online to a buyer named “Joey” or anyone with information to contact the police.

