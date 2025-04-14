Toronto police say suspects rammed cruisers with stolen vehicle

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 14, 2025 4:04 pm.

Last Updated April 14, 2025 4:16 pm.

A man and woman are facing charges after police allege they were spotted in a stolen vehicle and rammed police cruisers in an attempt to evade arrest.

Investigators say a Toronto Police Special Constable spotted a stolen 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck in the Dundas Street West and Dovercourt Road area at around 3:45 on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The officer was using an Automated Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) at the time, and was alerted that the pick-up truck was previously reported stolen.

The officer called for back up, and officers in marked police cars attended the area and located the stolen truck as it was stopped in traffic.

That’s when police say the driver intentionally rammed into the cruisers in an attempt to get away. It didn’t work, and the suspects were boxed in, but police say they refused to exit the vehicle.

Officers were eventually able to remove them and they were both placed under arrest.

Christopher Leonardo, 42, of no fixed address, faces more than half-a-dozen charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving while prohibited.

Mckenzie Whiteman, 38, of no fixed address was charged with a single count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

